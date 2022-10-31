Disney’s Haunted Mansion Reaches Staggering 180-Minute Wait

It looks like they were running low on happy haunts.

It seems like, over the last few months, the Disney Parks have been decimated by large crowds and huge wait times. We have seen classic rides like Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Pirates of the Caribbean hit multiple-hour waits on a consistent basis.

Of course, these wait times don’t even compare to the lines for newer experiences like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance or Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Many Guests have debated whether or not Disney Genie and Lightning Lane have helped or hurt the wait times at the Disney Parks, with some loving the new service and others absolutely despise it.

A lot of fans have no confidence that wait times can be controlled anymore after seeing a massive line for Radiator Springs Racers at Disneyland.

A similar discussion was sparked after Guests noticed how long the line was for the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland the other day.

The iconic attraction sat at a three-hour wait during the more crowded times of the day. Disneyland is certainly not in a slow season, but three hours is quite a lot for an attraction of this nature, especially considering it’s an omnimover like Disney World’s PeopleMover.

You can check out the full Reddit post below:

Wednesday Haunted Mansion 180 minutes. Was this normal? Is this normal?

There may not be a more legendary ride in all of the Disney Parks than the Haunted Mansion. Here, Guests can take a seat in a gloomy Doom Buggy for a spooky tour through a house of happy haunts. While the ride remains popular throughout the year the holiday months certainly give the Haunted Mansion a boost in terms of Guests.

Starting in September, the Haunted Mansion as we know it transforms into Haunted Mansion Holiday.

For a limited time, The Haunted Mansion will welcome Guests into a new vision inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). Guests will be able to see Jack Skellington as Sandy Claws, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and even Zero, who will take over The Haunted Mansion at New Orleans Square for the 21st time since this holiday overlay began in 2001.