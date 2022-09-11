Disney to Honor Walt’s Legacy in China

“I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing – that it all started with a mouse.” – Walt Disney.

This quote from 1954 rings truer every day – what is now one of the largest entertainment companies in the world started with one man and a dream… and a little help along the way!

At D23 Expo, The Walt Disney Company revealed a new statue of Walt Disney coming to EPCOT – a Disney Park he dreamed of but never saw. Today, Chairman of Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro announced that Hong Kong Disneyland would receive its first-ever statue of Walt Disney with Mickey Mouse:

Hong Kong Disneyland will unveil a new statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse near Cinderella Carousel as part of Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration. #D23Expo

The statue will be part of The Walt Disney Company’s centennial celebration in 2023, though D’Amaro didn’t give an official unveiling date.

This wasn’t the only news for Hong Kong Disneyland at D23 Expo! The highly-anticipated Arendelle: World of Frozen will open in the second half of 2023. Inside the Magic has reported construction progress at Arendelle: World of Frozen, with the most recent update being that the Arendelle Castle is now visible to Guests and that the pathway to the Frozen (2013)-themed land is now open.

Inside the Magic will continue to share updates throughout D23 weekend. Disney D23 is “The largest Disney fan event in the world,” and this year’s convention is sure to be something special. D23 Expo celebrates the beautiful worlds of The Walt Disney Company, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across film, television, theme parks, and more!

