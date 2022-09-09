Disney World Hasn’t Forgotten Walt, New Statue Coming to EPCOT

Walt Disney didn’t live to see his “Florida Project” come to life, but his brother Roy Disney ensured that Guests would never forget the man behind the mouse. On October 1, 1971, Roy stood on Main Street, U.S.A., and proclaimed that the Disney Park would be called Walt Disney World in honor of his late brother.

Despite rumors that Walt Disney World Resort would change its name to simply “Disney World,” it seems The Walt Disney Company and Disney Imagineers haven’t forgotten their roots. The D23 expo revealed a golden Walt Disney statue coming to EPCOT. From Spectrum News 13 reporter Ashley Carter:

Here’s a first look at the Walt the Dreamer statue coming to EPCOT. #D23Expo

It’s unknown when the statue will be officially unveiled at Walt Disney World Resort. Inside the Magic will continue to report updates from D23.

Also at D23, The Walt Disney Company shared a scaled model and new concept art for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, coming to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in 2024. The ride will replace Splash Mountain, long-controversial for its association with Song of the South (1946). Taking place after the events of Princess and the Frog (2009), the log flume ride will feature at least one Princess Tiana animatronic and introduce 16 new characters!

Inside the Magic will continue to share updates throughout the weekend.

