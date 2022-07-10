Arendelle Castle Now Visible at Disney’s Upcoming ‘Frozen’ Land

Disney is bringing the award-winning, record-breaking animated film, Frozen, to life with its highly-anticipated Frozen-themed land, coming soon to Hong Kong Disneyland.

Fans of the record-breaking film, Frozen, cannot wait for the day they can actually step inside the world of Arendelle when visiting the highly anticipated Frozen land. The upcoming land, Arendelle: World of Frozen, will be home to a stunning atmosphere, unique attractions, and may even allow Guests to bump into some favorite characters from Frozen, including Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and others.

It will also be home to the iconic North Mountain and Elsa’s ice palace from the film!

Inside the Magic has continued to update you on construction progress at Arendelle: World of Frozen, and now we have some exciting news to share! A major milestone has been hit as Arendelle’s castle is now visible to Guests!

HKDL Fantasy on Twitter shared photos of the Arendelle Castle, along with the caption:

It is so exciting to see construction continuing on Arendelle: World of Frozen, and we cannot wait until the day Guests are able to step foot into this highly anticipated land. Not only will Guests be able to spot certain elements from the Disney animated film, but they will also have a chance to ride on Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs roller coaster — a ride that will take Guests on a journey through Arendelle after they pay a visit to Oaken’s famous store.

During the announcement of the Frozen roller coaster in August at the D23 Expo, Bob Chapek spoke on his excitement of the land, saying: “Soon Guests will be able to visit the kingdom of Arendelle with all of its sights, sounds, cuisines, and traditions.”

Arendelle: World of Frozen was first announced on November 22, 2016, when the Walt Disney Company and the Hong Kong Government announced their plans for the multi-year expansion.

At this time, we do not have an opening date for the land, but Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information regarding Arendelle: World of Frozen.

