Pathway to Disney’s ‘Frozen’-Themed Land Now Open!

The upcoming Frozen-themed land at Hong Kong Disneyland will be home to a stunning atmosphere, unique attractions, and may even allow Guests to bump into some favorite characters from Frozen, including Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and others.

Guests will also be able to see iconic landmarks from the record-breaking film franchise, including Elsa’s ice palace!

During the announcement of the Frozen roller coaster in August at the D23 Expo, Bob Chapek spoke on his excitement of the land, saying: “Soon Guests will be able to visit the kingdom of Arendelle with all of its sights, sounds, cuisines, and traditions.”

As construction continues on Arendelle: World Of Frozen, Guests are now able to get a bit closer to the upcoming land as Disney has opened up the pathway!

HKDL Fantasy visited the Park recently and was able to snap pictures of the newly opened pathway, writing:

At this time, we do not have an exact opening date for the Frozen-themed land, but Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get more information.

Not only will Guests be able to spot certain elements from the Disney animated film, but they will also have a chance to ride on Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs roller coaster — a ride that will take Guests on a journey through Arendelle after they pay a visit to Oaken’s famous store.

Additionally, Guests will also be able to experience an identical version of EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After attraction. In case you aren’t familiar, Disney World describes this attraction as: Find a seat aboard your boat and let the lapping waters take you through a frozen willow forest. Soon, you’ll be rubbing shoulders with some “boulders”—a.k.a. Kristoff’s family from Troll Valley—before bracing for the cold. High up in the icy blue world of the North Mountain, Queen Elsa’s enchanting ice palace awaits. Behold the wonder… and keep an eye out for Anna, Olaf and a few more Frozen friends. This enchanting “Summer Snow Day” celebration—complete with many of your favorite Frozen tunes—is sure to melt even the coldest hearts!

Arendelle: World of Frozen was first announced on November 22, 2016, when the Walt Disney Company and the Hong Kong Government announced their plans for the multi-year expansion.

