Since April 11, the iconic façade of “it’s a small world” has become enchanted several times each evening with a brief visual montage that pays tribute to Disney’s hit 2021 movie, Encanto.

This musical delight comes to life through projection and lighting effects and an artistic style inspired by the lyrics, with select moments that feature characters from the film. Like the Madrigal family’s Casita, tiles across the “it’s a small world” façade flip, turn, and rearrange themselves as one scene transitions to the next, culminating in a celebratory chorus and a nod to Bruno’s mysterious prophecy about Mirabel.

During this experience, Guests can see “the magical moment when the whimsical façade of this classic attraction becomes enchanted with a visual montage paying tribute to the hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto.”

The experience has been super popular since it was revealed, but as of today, September 2, there are no more scheduled showtimes. You can see this for yourself when you visit the official website.

While we will have to wait and see later tonight if Disney has actually stopped the show, this is typically how Disney goes about reducing or canceling showtimes of limited-time events.