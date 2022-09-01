Disney May Have Leaked All Of Its D23 Announcements

One of the most exciting Disney events of the year is just a week away from its start.

The D23 Expo, which takes place annually at the Anaheim Convention Center, is the ultimate Disney fan event. If you love all things Disney Parks, as well as Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney history, and much more, this is the place for you.

There will be exciting panels, opportunities to meet fan-favorite characters, producers, and artists, as well as plenty of announcements pertaining to Disney Parks and Disney entertainment.

Disney D23 recently shared a poster for the upcoming event that will be available to D23 Gold Members with 58 “hidden Disney references.”

See if you can spot all 58 hidden Disney references in our D23 Gold Member poster! This poster will be available to Gold Members during #D23Expo – pick yours up at the D23 Ultimate Fan Lounge in Hall A.

This poster has led some to believe that Disney may have leaked all of its announcements ahead of time.

User @mr.unofficialceo shared a video on TikTok with his thoughts on what these announcements could be, and honestly, it makes a lot of sense.

The fan theory states that he believes we’ll see a Fantasmic! announcement based on the Maleficent icon. He also speculates that we might be getting information on Avatar, a possible Buzz Lightyear sequel, and an update on the live-action Lilo & Stitch movie coming soon, as just some of his predictions.

The long hair coming down from the castle could be in reference to the rumored Tangled ride that is reportedly coming to Disneyland Paris. The graphic also touches on some more potential Disney Park updates, such as the Moana-inspired attraction coming to EPCOT, and the Princess and the Frog retheme that’s coming to Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park.

These are just some of the references that may be heading our way during the expo, but there are certain to be plenty more and even some surprises along the way.

What are you looking forward to the most at D23? Let us know in the comments!