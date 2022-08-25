Complete D23 Expo Live Stream 2022 Schedule Announced

The live stream schedule for the premiere Disney fan event of the year has been announced.

D23 is just a matter of a couple of weeks away and there are some major announcements that will happen over the course of the September 9-11 weekend in Anaheim, California.

D23 has been sold out for months, but fans are still gearing up for the major event and if you’re not able to attend the event in-person, we have some good news. Several sessions and popular panels will be live-streamed.

Join hosts Ashley Eckstein, Juju Green, Bret Iwan, and more all weekend long on the D23 Expo [Live] stage from the show floor. Watch panels and presentations, live interviews, celebrity moments, and special announcements all via Livestream on September 9, 10, and 11 starting at 10:00 a.m. PT. An ASL stream will also be provided.

D23 Live Stream Schedule 2022

Here’s a look at the panels and presentations that you’ll be able to stream live during the event. (Times are Pacific Time Zone)

Friday, September 9:

Disney Legends Award Ceremony (10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.)

Disney & Marvel Games Showcase (1:00 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.)

Disney For Scores Podcast Live Celebrates Marvel Music (2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Disney Legends in Conversation (4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

D23 Expo Mousequerade 2022 (6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, September 10:

Talkin’ Pets with the Vets of National Geographic (10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Bob’s Burgers (12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.)

MARVEL COMICS: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man (2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza! (3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.)

D23 Disney Stars Trivia Showdown (6:00 p.m.)

The Making of Disney100: The Exhibition (6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, September 11:

A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products (10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.)

Walt Disney Imagineering: 70 Years of Making the Impossible, Possible (1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Explore the World with the Next Generation of National Geographic (3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.)

D23 Disney Stars Trivia Showdown (5:00 p.m.)

Are you excited for D23? Let us know in the comments!