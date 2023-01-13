Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends have debuted their all-new outfits for the Disney100 celebrations. Take a look!

The beginning of the Disney100 celebrations at Disney Parks worldwide keeps getting closer and closer, and as fans around the world eagerly wait for all the fun and exciting offerings that will arrive at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland, Disney revealed a first look at the brand-new outfits that Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends will wear to join the magical celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s centennial.

Disney (@DisneyParks) recently posted a picture of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and Chip & Dale posing in front of The Castle of Magical Dreams in the heart of Hong Kong Disneyland. Take a look at the platinum outfits that will make your favorite Disney characters look their best during the Disney100 celebrations!

— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 13, 2023

Fan account @hkdlfantasy also shared an up-close look at Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Chip, and Dale during an exclusive preview held at Hong Kong Disneyland.

It is surprising to get the first look at Mickey and his friends’ all-new platinum outfits debut at Hong Kong Disneyland, especially after Disney announced that Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, would be the heart of the celebrations, reigniting an age-old debate among Disney fans. However, surely Mickey and his friends will debut their new wardrobe for the Disney100 at Disney Parks worldwide in the coming months.

As part of the Disney100 celebrations, Hong Kong Disneyland will welcome a new statue that will honor Walt Disney’s legacy, which will be located near the just-renewed Cinderella Carousel in Fantasyland. The Hong Kong Disney Park will also welcome Guests into its latest themed land, inspired by the award-winning Disney movie, Frozen (2013), which is scheduled to open this year.

We can’t wait to see all the magical offerings at Disney Parks around the world for the Disney100 celebrations!

Are you excited to see Mickey and his friends in their platinum outfits? Will you visit your favorite Disney Park this year for the Disney100 celebrations?