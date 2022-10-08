Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebrations Could Reignite an Age-Old Debate

The celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary could prove more troublesome than magical, as it could reignite an age-old debate.

Guests and fans are constantly debating which Disney Park is best, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, or Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. While the similarities between the Happiest Place on Earth and the Most Magical Place on Earth are hard to ignore, each Resort has unique offerings for Guests, from attractions to experiences, infrastructure, and even the number of Parks on each coast.

However, recent Disney announcements may reignite this age-old debate, as one of these Parks will be the heart of the celebrations for The Walt Disney Company’s centennial.

Disneyland Resort will kick off the celebrations for the centennial of The Walt Disney Company on January 27. Per a recent announcement, the California theme park will be packed with extra magic and pixie dust, bringing unique dining and merchandise offerings, platinum-infused decorations, a whole makeover for Sleeping Beauty Castle, new outfits for Mickey, Minnie, and their friends, two brand- new nighttime spectaculars, and even the opening of the latest Disneyland attraction, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

While these fantastic announcements have many fans excited to celebrate 100 years of Disney magic next year, it would appear that the centennial celebrations will only take place at Disneyland Resort. This could easily cause outrage among Guests and fans over at Disney World, who already comment on how unfair it is for them to see new characters arriving at Disneyland so often.

However, Disney’s 100th Anniversary celebrations will take place at Disney Parks worldwide, with unique offerings coming to each Park, including an all-new statue celebrating Walt Disney’s legacy coming to Hong Kong Disneyland.

It is possible that the announcements for Walt Disney World’s offerings are being held back as the Orlando theme park celebrates the last few months of its 50th anniversary, in addition to other exciting changes and celebrations coming to EPCOT, and that all the exciting details could be revealed soon. However, this is purely speculative, as Disney officials have not released any statements regarding the subject.

