Disney Attraction Closing Imminently For Entire Month

There’s not much time left.

The Indiana Jones property has proved to be extremely popular within the Disney Parks, as attractions based on the film series exist in multiple Disney Resorts across the world.

Of course, you have the Indiana Jones Adventure in Disneyland in southern California and another version of the same ride in Tokyo DisneySea. Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World offers Guests the fantastic Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular show, and Disneyland Paris even has its own Indy-based ride with Indiana Jones™ and the Temple of Peril.

The attraction found at Tokyo DisneySea is a copy of the one found in Disneyland, but with a few different effects. On this ride, Disney invites Guests to “Experience the temple tours organized by Paco, a friend of Dr. Indiana Jones.”

But wait. The temple’s vengeful guardian spirit, the Crystal Skull, is not happy about this at all. When the spirit’s anger is unleashed, will you get out alive!?

Unfortunately, this ride will be closing in just a few days.

The attraction is scheduled for a refurbishment starting on January 10 and will not reopen until February 7, meaning the attraction will be closed for nearly an entire month.

With the upcoming and highly-anticipated fifth Indiana Jones film still in production, it is unknown what the future for the iconic film series will hold at the Disney Parks It is well known that Harrison Ford loves playing the rough-around-the-edges archeologist, even more so than the iconic Han Solo character he has also portrayed for many decades.