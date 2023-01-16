Disney Park In Despair as Five Major Rides Break Down Simultaneously

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is home to some of the most innovative attraction technology at Walt Disney World Resort. Between Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the all-new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Guests of all ages are invited to step into their favorite movies.

Unfortunately, with thousands of Guests boarding cutting-edge rides each day comes inevitable breakdowns, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios reportedly experiences this more than any of the Florida Disney Parks.

Last week, Reddit user u/7minutesinheaven shared that five different e-ticket rides broke down simultaneously during their visit: Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Rise of the Resistance broke down three times before noon.

“Do I have any right to complain if I don’t get to ride everything I want?” The Guest asked. “I don’t feel I’m getting the value of my park ticket. I also paid for Genie+.”

u/Mediocre_Oven2262 recalled a similar experience at the Disney Park:

HS already has the issue of not enough to do without a LL or genie+ pass, it makes it even worse when the rides go down as often as they do. The standby lines are so long that you can’t even just wait 1 hour for a ride on standby. Our last trip to HS by noon there was literally nothing we could do at the park until 4 pm when our nets genie+ ride was up without a 90 minute plus wait.

As u/loonardi pointed out, Genie+ policy explicitly states that Guests should expect two get two or three attractions out of the service per day. As long as the Guest rode three rides using Genie+ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, they got adequate “value” from the service, according to The Walt Disney Company. But the commenter agreed that frequent breakdowns are unacceptable.

“It’s a sad state of affairs what has happened to the upkeep of rides. It happens all across the parks,” they wrote. “…I hope one of the next things they do is reinvest in the current rides and maintenance of the park. It has clearly taken a dip over the last few years.”

Have you experienced frequent breakdowns at Disney’s Hollywood Studios?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.