Nearly All Rides Shut Down at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A trip to Walt Disney World and the Disney Parks isn’t complete without visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios Although the Magic Kingdom contains all the “classics” like Peter Pan’s Flight, Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean to more thrilling adventures like Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Splash Mountain, Guests are missing some quite thrilling experiences if they don’t head over to Walt Disney World’s movie-inspired Park.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios houses what could be argued as the biggest collection of thrill rides in any Disney Park, featuring high speeds, tall heights, and incredibly immersive experiences that are sure to blow your Mickey Ears right off your head.

Rides like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith or The Twighlight Zone Tower of Terro provide some intense thrills, while attractions such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance provides jaw-dropping theming and immersion.

Unfortunately, rides experience downtime from time to time, and this morning has been rough for the Park.

As of just an hour ago, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance were all closed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Thankfully, these attractions are back up, but now the Twighlight Zone Tower of Terror is down.

Hopefully, the ride can resume operation shortly, but the rest of the day is sure to be backed up from the troubles of this morning. Thankfully, Guests still have attractions like Star Tours and Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run to enjoy while all of these rides experience issues.

Typically, if Guests ar in line or at an actual attraction during a breakdown, they are given a pass that they can use to skip the line at a later time.

What’s your favorite attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios?