Disney World Put to Shame by Upcoming Disney Ride

Walt Disney World seems to be falling behind its international counterparts, as an upcoming attraction has put the Orlando Resort to shame.

Disney Parks are home to some of the most popular attractions worldwide, some of which are present in different Parks with slightly different versions, like the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland and Disney World being different from Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris and Mystic Manor at Hong Kong Disneyland; Big Thunder Mountain having a longer track at Disneyland Paris, and Pirates of the Caribbean being a whole different experience at Shanghai Disneyland. While some attractions and experiences may be similar or inspired by the same stories, the technological advancements developed at some Disney Parks are putting Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland to shame.

Hong Kong Disneyland recently held an exclusive event, Hong Kong Disneyland FanFest 2023, in which select Guests got access to special previews of upcoming Disney experiences for the Hong Kong Park, including a first look at the new platinum outfits Mickey Mouse and his friends will wear as part of the Disney100 celebrations.

However, the event’s showstopper was the innovative Elsa Audio-Animatronic that will be featured in the Frozen Ever After ride once World of Frozen — the Park’s latest expansion inspired by the award-winning Disney movie, Frozen (2013) — which will feature a fully articulated face instead of a projection like its counterpart in EPCOT at Walt Disney World.

Fan account HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) shared a video of the upgraded animatronic performing the iconic Frozen song, “Let It Go,” with smooth movements and breathtaking detail. You can see the video below.

#HKDLFanFest2023 FIRST LOOK: HKDL’s version of “Frozen Ever After” will feature upgraded Elsa Audio Animatronics. #HongKongDisneyland #hkdisneyland #HKDL #disneyparks #disney #香港ディズニーランド #ディズニー #WorldOfFrozen #Elsa

It is unclear if the upgraded animatronic will be exclusive to Hong Kong Disneyland’s Frozen Ever After attraction at its World of Frozen expansion or if it will also make its way to EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort. Disneyland Paris is also developing a new expansion inspired by Frozen, which could also welcome upgraded animatronics once the land opens. However, there is not a lot of information available about the expansion at the Parisian Disney Park.

HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) also shared images of an all-new model of the upcoming World of Frozen, and a new piece of concept art, both of which were showcased during the exclusive event aforementioned.

#HKDLFanFest2023 FIRST LOOK: #WorldOfFrozen Land Overall Model is on display at #HKDLFanFest2023 #HongKongDisneyland #hkdisneyland #HKDL #disneyparks #disney #香港ディズニーランド #ディズニー #HKDLFanFest

#HKDLFanFest2023 FIRST LOOK: HKDL reveals new nighttime concept rendering for #WorldOfFrozen. #HongKongDisneyland #hkdisneyland #HKDL #disneyparks #disney #香港ディズニーランド #ディズニー #Elsa

World of Frozen is scheduled to open this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. While Disney Parks officials haven’t announced an official opening date for the immersive expansion, we can’t wait to explore the land of Arendelle and meet Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven, and all their friends.

Are you excited about the opening of World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland? Will you visit the Park once the immersive land opens? Let us know in the comments below!