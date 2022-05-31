Guest Allegedly Rips Prop Straight From Universal Studios Display

Unfortunately, it looks like something has gone missing in a new Universal Studios offering.

While there are a ton of great shopping experiences to be had at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, few compare to the newest addition to the Park.

The Summer Tribute Store, which is located in the New York area of Universal Studios Orlando, offers some incredible merchandise centered around some truly iconic classic franchises. The store features items from Jaws, Back to the Future, E.T., and more. The outside of the Tribute Store features a façade resembling an old movie theater, complete with a flashing marquee.

Throughout the store, Guests can see dozens of easter eggs scatted throughout, referencing all of these classic Universal movies. Multiple props, references, and movie replicas can be found in the store. Unfortunately, it appears that one prop in the store has gone missing, with allegations against a random Guest stealing it popping up.

See the tweet below from Spectromattic ’25 (@SpectroMattic):

THEY ALREADY STOLE WOLFMAN IT’S BEEN TWO DAYS

THEY ALREADY STOLE WOLFMAN IT'S BEEN TWO DAYS pic.twitter.com/n27dtBu8nm — 🌟Big Fat Meanie '25🌟 (@SpectroMattic) May 28, 2022

As you can see, a Wolfman figure was once set on this shelf but is now missing. This may not be the most egregious example of a Guest damaging an attraction or building, but you can still see the spots on the shelf where the figure was glued.

Any action such as this is strictly prohibited and against Universal Studios rules and policies for Guests. More on Universal Studios Tribute Store.

More On Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025

Have you visited this store in Universal Studios yet?

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?