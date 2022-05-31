Universal Reopens Beloved Attraction After More Than a Year Closed

A beloved attraction has finally made its way to reopening at Universal Orlando Resort.

It’s been more than a year since the Caro-Seuss-el was opened at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The attraction underwent an unexpected closure to repair reported roof damage.

After months of construction, we are excited to report that the Seuss Landing attraction has officially reopened. As you can see from the screenshot of the Universal Orlando Resort app, the attraction is up and running.

Universal Orlando’s official description for the Caro-Seuss-el reads:

A Merry-Go-Round from the Mind of Dr. Seuss. Not only can you climb aboard a creative cast of Dr. Seuss characters, you can make their eyes blink, ears wiggle and heads turn. Little ones will love this sensationally Seussian twist on the classic carnival ride. If you look up high, you’ll see Horton the Elephant carefully guarding his special dandelion and its microscopic inhabitants.

The Caro-Seuss-el is not the only attraction or experience to be under construction at Universal Orlando. If I Ran The Zoo, also located in Seuss Landing, recently underwent refurbishments and all three water rides– Jurassic Park River Adventure, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, and Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges– all underwent scheduled maintenance this winter. Pteranondon Flyers just recently reopened after an unexpected refurbishment period.

At Universal Studios Florida, Revenge of the Mummy remains closed as it undergoes a lengthy refurbishment and a rumored Minions-themed attraction is set to take over the area where Shrek 4-D– which closed this January– once stood.

