Universal Surprises Fans, Reopens Ride Ahead of Schedule

Universal Orlando Resort has been in the midst of conducting many major construction projects.

The Epic Universe, Universal’s newest theme park, is the biggest of those projects and is set to be completed in 2025. However, Universal Orlando has also been undertaking many projects around both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Revenge of the Mummy has been closed since January and is expected to reopen this summer. Shrek 4-D closed permanently in January and a rumored Minions-themed attraction is set to take over that area, as well as the Universal’s Classic Monsters Cafe that was just closed a couple of weeks ago.

At Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Poseidon’s Fury just reopened a couple of months ago after two-years of closure and the Caro-Seuss-el has made major progress in its quest to reopen.

Today, Universal Orlando officially reopened Pteranodon Flyers. The beloved attraction surprisingly closed earlier this month with no warning. While there was no expected reopening date, many fans believed that the closure would last at least through the rest of the month, but the refurbishment was much quicker than that and the ride has officially been reopened.

Of course, to ride Pteranodon Flyers, you’ll have to be between 36 inches and 56 inches or accompanying a rider who meets the height requirement. Adults over 56 inches are not allowed to ride by themselves without accompanying a child.

Universal’s official description of Pteranodon Flyers reads:

An Easy Air Glide Just for Kids. Taking flight beneath the 10-foot wings of a Pteranodon, little adventurers will get an amazing view of all the theme-park excitement below. They’ll slowly soar and gently swing through the air in a comfy seat suspended from a track above. With no sudden or scary movements, this ride is perfect for younger guests not ready for big-kid thrills.

More On Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

Have you ever gotten to ride Pteranodon Flyers? Let us know in the comments!