Universal Shuts Down Fan-Favorite ‘Jurassic Park’ Ride Indefinitely

Universal Orlando Resort is home to two world-class theme parks in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida.

At these two theme parks, Guests can experience many thrilling attractions and immerse themselves in captivating lands that absolutely are fun for the whole family.

One of the most popular lands at Universal Orlando, of course, is Jurassic Park.

Home to three major attractions, Camp Jurassic and the Discovery Center, there’s plenty to explore and experience while in Jurassic Park. However, it seems one attraction in the land will be closed for unexpected maintenance.

Pteranodon Flyers, located in Camp Jurassic, shut down yesterday and has since been added to Universal’s list of temporarily closed attractions. At this time, there has not been an update on when the attraction might reopen.

Universal’s official description of Pteranodon Flyers reads:

An Easy Air Glide Just for Kids. Taking flight beneath the 10-foot wings of a Pteranodon, little adventurers will get an amazing view of all the theme-park excitement below. They’ll slowly soar and gently swing through the air in a comfy seat suspended from a track above. With no sudden or scary movements, this ride is perfect for younger guests not ready for big-kid thrills.

In addition to Pteranodon Flyers being closed, If I Ran The Zoo in Seuss Landing is currently closed and Universal says it expects the experience to reopen on May 29, 2022. The Caro-Seuss-el remains closed indefinitely as construction work continues and the Hogwarts Express is expected to close from June 9 through June 18 for scheduled maintenance.

Over at Universal Studios Florida, Revenge of the Mummy closed in January and is currently in the midst of a lengthy refurbishment. The time frame for the attraction to reopen is listed as “late summer 2022.” Fievel’s Playland is also closed indefinitely at this point.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

