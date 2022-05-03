Universal Closes Beloved Kiddie Attraction, Future Unknown

There is plenty for everyone to enjoy when visiting Universal Orlando Resort.

While Universal Guests love the thrills of rides like Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and The Incredible Hulk Coaster, there is still plenty of fun experiences to enjoy while visiting both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

However, one beloved kiddie attraction might not be available for quite some time at Universal Studios Florida.

Fievel’s Playland, which is known for its oversized props, including a 30-foot spider web and a water slide has closed with no date announced for its reopening at this point.

There have been rumors for several years that the KidZone could get a makeover and while this is likely just for construction updates, there is a chance that the area could be rethemed before it reopens.

While Fievel’s Playland might be closed, the good news is that Curious George Goes To Town– including the water area and the Ball Factory– are both still open. In addition, Guests can enjoy Me Ship, The Olive and Camp Jurassic next door at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal’s official description for Fievel’s Playland reads:

The Perfect Place for Mousing Around. Inspired by the films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West, kids can explore a whimsical playground filled with oversized props. They can climb a 30-foot spider web, crawl through giant tin cans, cross swaying rope bridges, explore an enormous cowboy boot, splash in a 1,000-gallon cowboy hat and take on a twisting 200-foot water slide.

More On Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

What do you think of the closure of Fievel’s Playland? Let us know in the comments!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?