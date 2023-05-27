You Will HATE the New Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Tribute Store and Here’s Why

Universal Orlando Resort has opened its brand-new Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Tribute Store. I ventured into Universal Studios to check it out, and my verdict was…I HATED it. But not for the reason you’re thinking. Let’s get into it.

Jurassic Park Celebrates 30 Years Since the Films Release, and Universal Is Pulling Out All the Stops

Jurassic Park (1993) was released in theaters nearly 30 years ago on June 11. Since then, the film has won critical acclaim, academy awards, and a cult following since we first went through those gates into Isla Nublar.

The film has inspired so many other movies we know and love today, along with being the industry’s first to use a more fleshed-out, realistic-looking CGI in its film. The CGI in the movie is so good that even in 2023, it still holds up!

We have all fallen in love with iconic characters such as Ian Malcolm, Alan Grant, and the awesome Ellie Sattler. How can anyone forget Rexy? She’s the true star of the movie. From quotable lines to memorable scenes and a triumphant film score (thank you, John Williams), Jurassic Park has captured the imagination of the entire planet.

The film was so successful that it continues to release sequel after sequel, some spinoffs, and maybe even a few more films in the future. Regardless of how you feel about it, the franchise is highly successful, and no matter who you are or where you are, once you hum that legendary theme, everyone will join in.

Universal Orlando Resort has pulled out all the stops with merchandise, food, special events, and even a tribute store celebrating the film’s 30th birthday.

So when I visited the tribute store, I HATED it…but again, not for the reason you think.

The Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Tribute Store – Here’s Why I wouldn’t say I liked It.

When you step inside Universal Studios Florida and head to the tribute store, you are immediately stopped by this beauty. From my understanding, this is the same Triceratops from the actual movie…WHAT?? So cool! The photo opportunity in this location was something to behold. And yes, I took too many pictures. So my first reason for hating the tribute store was that you did not want to leave! So many cool things to witness and see. My head was spinning.

Another reason I wouldn’t say I liked the tribute store…the nostalgia factor. I mean, my goodness gracious. The number of retro items from the set of the film was enough to blow your mind into a million little pieces. You could have quickly done more than an hour just walking through the fantastic rooms to see the original products released in 1993.

Check out some cool things you could see through the thick piece of glass separating you from your childhood. From stickers to VHS tapes, you’re inner 90s kid was showing from the moment you entered the tribute store.

Do you remember taking a lunch box like the one shown above to school? It was almost a thing that you had to have either Jurassic Park or something else that was popular in that era. I can still remember my Star Wars one and even my Power Rangers one too! What an excellent time to be a kid.

Here’s the main reason I hated; HATED the Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Tribute Store…it took all of my money. Wouldn’t you want something exclusive to Jurassic Park that you can only get at Universal Orlando Resort?

I believe I dropped around $200 on this place alone and have been on vacation since May 15. So that’s enough to tell you how much I feel in love with this place…oops, I mean hate…well, by now, you understand where I am coming from – I loved this place with all of my heart and did not want to leave.

Yesterday was the Annual Passholder exclusive day, where Team Members and Passholders could experience the tribute store. I went through everything and bought UOAP-exclusive merchandise I can wear and cherish forever.

Related: Disney’s Failed Resort Is STILL Booking, and Dates Are Selling Out

The best thing UOAP Jurassic Park fans should have gotten was the above shirt. The colors and logo are some of the most striking details I have ever seen on a JP shirt. Not to mention the cool UOAP logo on the side of one of the sleeves. I mean, yeah…this store took so much of my money. I dare not check my bank account.

How could anyone not want to enter this store just for these photo opportunities? The props are taken right out of the movie and make you feel like you’re again in 1993 inside Isla Nublar, trying to escape dinosaurs. The photo opportunity above is from the film when Dr. Sattler attempted to turn on Jurassic Park but came face-to-face with a real live Velociraptor trying to kill her.

Related: Disney’s Failed Resort Is STILL Booking, and Dates Are Selling Out

Then you have the iconic gates from the Park. How can anyone not want to stop and pose for this awesome picture? Although there is no actual fire in sight, the gate made you feel like you were entering 1993, and seeing all of the fantastic retro merchandise from the 90s took things up a notch. The gates added to that feeling of seeing those gates for the first time when you popped in your VHS tape of the movie in the 90s or 00s.

Check out this unique and fantastic photo opportunity above. That is straight out of the movie as well. The scene in question is where Dennis attempts to make it to the East Dock with the dinosaur embryos but ultimately fails and loses his life.

The photo does not do it any justice. In the actual tribute store, you have false rain coming down while hearing the sounds of Isla Nublar all around you. It adds to the notion of feeling like you are there.

The following excellent photo opportunity was the scene where the Dilophosaurus jumps out of the brush and attacks Dennis. The dinosaur was genuine and scared people as you came around the corner to try and get a photo op at this location inside the tribute store.

Next on our list of excellent photo opportunities inside of the Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Tribute Store was the scene in which Dr. Malcome tries to save the kids from the Tyrannosaur Rex but ends up getting thrown into a nearby bathroom where the lawyer, Donald Gennaro, gets eaten by the T-rex.

I mean, talk about a fantastic presentation. The photo op was done just right, and it felt like you were there. Rexy up top also looked and felt natural and even had some authentic movie sound effects playing in the background occasionally. Guests were flocking to sit on the toilet and reenact the scene from the iconic film.

Besides the chance to live and experience the movie, Guests who visited the tribute store could also check out some desks where some writers, producers, and artists sat down along with what they would have had on their desks all those years ago. The photo above gives you an idea of what the store put together. From a boombox to floppy discs, the areas were done correctly and with love and insane attention to detail.

You were thrust into the world of Jurassic Park and what went on behind the movie’s scenes. From digital prints to paint brushes and tools used by the artists and those who brought Jurassic Park to life, everything around you had a story to tell. Whether you’re a casual fan or an enthusiast like me, you were able to immerse yourself in this tribute store with all the great little details that had your head spinning on a swivel.

So much love and effort went into this tribute store that it’s the type of place you want to go through again and again because you’ll find some new detail you missed before! Universal knew what they were doing when they opened this to the public yesterday.

Again, the amount of items this tribute has from the original Jurassic Park movie is enormous. I was thoroughly impressed with how much stuff they had that blew my mind. The items listed above are the barbasol can that Dennis tried to steal the dino embryos in and some of the Jurassic Park Jeep numbers that went on the Jeeps used in the movie.

In the next photo, we see some of the Jurassic Park mugs and the plate used in the movie during the dinner scene before everyone heads into the Park for the tour. Just to see all this stuff tugged at my heartstring as it genuinely captivated my heart and mind and took me back to being eight years old again and watching the movie for the first time all over again.

Plus, how awesome is it to see all of this neat stuff? You probably won’t see it again without remote access to the behind-the-scenes. Either way, enjoy the photo and try to get to Universal to experience this place.

The next photo shows one of the hats worn by one of the actors in the movie, along with some fictional books and, once again, that can of barbasol everyone knows and loves. Plus some excellent Jeep merchandise too.

Now You Know Why I Hated This Tribute Store So Much

In the end, I spent all of my money, I might have shed a tear or two, and I was blasted with nostalgia from left to right and top to bottom while visiting the Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Tribute Store.

I hated this place because it was so good and filled with many incredible things you will cherish for years. If you can’t visit the tribute store, check online for this type of merchandise because places like Target also run some kind of Jurassic Park 30th anniversary merch.

But to experience everything I’ve shown you so far truly speaks to how incredible this place is for any form of Jurassic Park fan.

The final prop that was redone to look like it was from the movie was the legendary Triceratops from the movie. I vividly remember this scene in the film because it was the first time we got up close and personal with a realistic-looking dinosaur on film. From the breathing to the eyes blinking, this dino captured your heart the moment you laid your eyes on it.

This magnificent creature was just as beautiful as the day I met her—an incredible addition outside the tribute store. The photo opportunity this provided was worth stopping.

Another photo opportunity was available inside the tribute store, which was the scene when Lex and Tim were trying to escape the Velociraptors while inside the kitchen quietly. The location was terrifying for anyone, whether you were a kid or an adult. The chance to pose next to a Raptor was scary too, but again; it was the fact that the scene was set up so well and done beautifully.

As you can see, the Raptor was menacing but so cool. They did the kitchen scene nicely, as everything from pots and pans to everything in between was there and placed in a way that felt right out of the movie.

Finally, another big reason so many people come to this type of tribute store is for the snacks. Check out some of the snacks below. These are available after you enter the Jurassic Park gates and exit the tribute store. They will work with you if you have food allergies like mine.

Related: Latino Guest Treated With Disrespect at Disney’s Coronado Springs as Third Party Contractor Spews Discrimination, Hatred

All said and done, the Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Tribute Store was one for the record books, as my only hatred for the place was the fact I could not spend more time inside and how it took all of my money.

Have you been to the tribute store yet, or will you plan to go some time this summer? Let me know in the comments below!