Disney’s Failed Resort Is STILL Booking, and Dates Are Selling Out

Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser will be shutting down forever this year, just 18 months after going public. The Star Wars-themed Resort came out of the gate strong but failed miserably due to the high cost of only experiencing this attraction for two days.

Now, August and September dates have reopened for Guests looking to book their final voyage on this once-in-a-lifetime experience. But you better hurry; dates are selling out – FAST.

Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser – What Was It All About?

First opening in March of 2022, this Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage through the Galaxy far away allowed Guests to experience an immersive and intense thrill-adventure inside the Star Wars universe.

It’s a themed two-night live-action/role-playing sort of adventure where you get to choose your adventure and experience aboard a simulated cruise in outer space within the universe of the Star Wars franchise.

Guests who booked the experience were expected to pay as high as $6,000 for a family and as low as $4,800 for a couple (I know, nearly five grand is not standard, but you get what I’m hinting at; the cost was always too much and its ultimate demise).

Once you empty your bank account, you experience something unique that any Star Wars fan would want; the chance to save the Galaxy. Not to mention that those who paid for the experience also got their private entrance into Disney’s Hollywood Studios Galaxy’s Edge. So with this knowledge, you get access to Batuu, which makes it more immersive, giving true hardcore Star Wars fans an unforgettable vacation.

The final experience will be on September 28 and 30 of this year, which is only four months away.

So What Happened to This Disney Resort Experience? Why Did It Fail?

Many folks will point fingers at former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, claiming that it was under his reign that this Disney Resort failed due to the high cost of admission.

Others will say that the experience had left and corrected issues, ultimately leading to this idea’s demise and downfall.

But if you ask me, I wholeheartedly believe that had Disney lowered the price of the experience to a manageable fee, a ton more folks, especially hardcore Star Wars fans like myself, would have signed up for a weekend of getting to fight the First Order and wield a lightsaber.

The price, in my opinion, was the number one reason so many people could not experience this weekend’s excursion. For $4,800, a couple can stay at a Disney Resort for seven days and visit the Parks for their entire stay.

Even the family price was indeed out of this Galaxy. For $6,000, a family could also head off to all Disney Parks and stay at a reasonable Disney Resort for seven days.

Ultimately, we all hope that Disney learns from this experience and can provide Guests with a similarly immersive experience for at least half the price, which families and couples from all over can enjoy for years to come.

So what do you think of Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser closing forever in September?