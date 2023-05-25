Orlando International Airport Overrun by Crowds as Guests Overtake Disney, Universal

It might be May, but the high summer crowd levels have officially arrived at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. The Orlando International Airport is bracing for the large crowds of people coming from around the world to visit their favorite places on Earth.

Summer Crowds Are Arriving at Orlando MCO

Just reported yesterday, media outlets, including theme Park news outlets, are covering the vast number of people arriving at Orlando MCO as the airport, Disney, and Universal are all prepping for the summer crowds coming early for their vacation.

Like the tweet says, if you’re heading to Orlando for either Disney World or Universal, you better kiss those off-season crowds away as people from all over are flocking into the MCO airport to get their summer vacation started early.

Fox 35 Orlando reported that Olrando MCO has added over 3,000 parking spaces as they prep and brace for Memorial Day Weekend, which is just in a few days.

Usually, Memorial Day Weekend starts the summer season for places like Disney and Universal. But this year, it seems it arrived early, as immense crowds have been reported all over the Parks this week.

Crowds Level Rise as Memorial Day Weekend Kicks off the Summer Season at Disney and Universal

As mentioned above, we are days away from the official kickoff of the 2023 summer season, which came a lot faster than usual, in my opinion.

Although the Parks saw a decrease in crowds over the last 4-6 weeks, it seems that time is over as people are arriving in the hundreds to visit their happy places.

But that doesn’t mean the crowd levels will be unbearable. If you have planned a Disney or Universal vacation and are coming in the next couple of weeks, there is still time to avoid those massive summer crowds that start to arrive around early to mid-June.

The key is looking at the wait times and plan accordingly. You can still plan a successful Disney or Universal vacation during the busy season.

But we still have a couple of weeks left until things start picking up. I’m talking about being packed like sardines no matter where you go.

What the Summer Crowds and Overpacked Orlando International Airport Means for You

Before you freak out and cancel your highly anticipated trip to your favorite places on Earth, here are some things to consider.

Remember, you can plan your trip accordingly and ensure you have a great time by looking at the Disney World app for Genie+ or the wait times.

Be smart, get up early, and head to the Parks before the regular crowds arrive. This goes for Disney or Universal Parks. As long as you plan, you’ll remain ahead and get everything you want done, ensuring you have the best vacation ever.

Just keep in mind starting now that there will be crowds at the theme Parks no matter which one you visit in the coming weeks and summer. As long as you’re already aware of that, you can enjoy your stay regardless of who’s around you.

Breathe, dress for the heat, drink lots of water, and have a great time! Summer is coming, and so is your Disney or Universal vacation. So be polite, be kind, and have fun!

How do you feel about the crowds overtaking Orlando International Airport as summer arrives at Disney and Universal?