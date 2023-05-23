Heavy Rainfall Leads to Ride Closures, Flooding at Disney World

Hurricane season might be some time away, but that isn’t stopping the heavy rainfall and flooding from reaching Walt Disney World Resort this time of year.

Intense weather is not new for WDW, but during this time of year, you rarely get insane and heavy rainfall, leading to multiple ride closures and some minor flooding.

I visited Magic Kingdom yesterday and took photos of the rainfall that led to delays, closures, and flooding in parts of the Park.

Disney World Flooding, Closures, and Rainfall – Oh My!

My recent visit to EPCOT and Magic Kingdom was met with some fantastic moments and extraordinary times. But, of course, good things don’t seem to last forever.

Unexpected rainfall struck the Magic Kingdom yesterday afternoon, leading to some chaos ol’ good ol’ running around inside a theme Park in the rain. Not to mention rain poncho sales skyrocketed during the fiasco.

I spoke to a Cast Member from The Confectionary on Main Street, U.S.A., who disclosed that yesterday afternoon’s weather resembled a “class F-5 Tornado” like one in her hometown in Missouri.

The rainfall began around early afternoon and lasted until the Castle showing of Happily Ever After, which was not canceled or delayed.

As you can see from the photos above, I took cover throughout the Park to try and capture how intense the rainfall was, which resulted in my purchasing a $12 rain poncho, which is cheaper than Universal Orlando Resort’s options, which is surprising.

Flooding Leads to Path Closures and Attraction Delays

Besides people flocking to flee the heavy rainfall, specific pathways were closed down, leading to angry Guests and lots and lots of wet folks.

I enjoyed the weather and decided to make my way through Magic Kingdom and thought I could get some photos inside the castle, but unfortunately, the path was closed due to severe flooding. I approached the walkway that goes through the Castle but was stopped by a Cast Member who informed me the trail was closed due to the flooding (obviously).

As you can see, the pathway was closed to people looking to go through but not from the Castle. The photo above shows just how deep the water was, which caused my Nike Air Max shoes to be completely submerged underwater, almost going up past my shins.

As I did my best to get out of the rain despite having one of WDW’s rain ponchos on, I discovered some stores within Magic Kingdom also getting flooded.

The photo above shows just how bad things got yesterday throughout the torrential downpour. Luckily, the Cast Member above and many like them were able to jump into action and get all the rainwater out of the retail experience for Guests to enjoy.

Overall, after a few hours of constant rainfall, things became quiet, and Guests were once again able to resume their vacation around Magic Kingdom. I even got to enjoy my first-ever viewing of Happily Ever After! Which was incredible and mind-blowing.

Be sure to look for inclement weather before your next visit to Walt Disney World Resort.