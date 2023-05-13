Disney Cast Member in Custody for Child Pornography, Leaking Sensitive Employee Information

A Disney Cast member has been arrested for engaging in child pornography and leaking sensitive online content of his former employees.

This past Thursday, a Disney World Cast Member was arrested on a child pornography charge and leaked sensitive employee information on multiple porn sites.

The Orlando Sentinel picked up the details regarding the case and more following the arrest. Police officers and law enforcement officials discovered a sizeable file-sharing account with hundreds of child porn-related items belonging to Daniel Rivera.

But Daniel Rivera’s nasty behavior doesn’t stop there. Rivera was also caught sharing photos of coworkers, who had zero ideas about their photos being taken, on multiple sex and porn sites. Rivera even hinted in those leaked photos via posts that he had “sexual interest” in certain coworkers who also worked at Walt Disney World Resort.

Daniel Rivera: The Worst Disney Cast Member Yet

According to the report released by the Orlando Sentinel, Rivera had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the charges. This was all according to a Walt Disney World spokesperson.

No information was released regarding where Rivera worked at WDW not to expose those Cast Members affected by this breaking news.

Before the events leading up to the arrest, Orange County Sherriff’s Office had gotten word about the possibility of Rivera sharing child porn via DropBox tools. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was notified first, which led them to uncover this information to the sheriff’s office.

Rivera went as far as to share private information and even pictures of his coworkers dressed in costumes at Disney World. Tons of personal information about Rivera’s coworkers was leaked online, which assisted in charging him with these crimes.

The investigation started in September 2022. But Rivera’s horrific acts and behavior didn’t stop there.

Disney Cast Member Daniel Rivera Leaks Tons of Information From His Coworkers, Included Photos

DropBox was professional enough to corporate with police and investigators as they released IP Addresses, dates, times, and everything related to the account started up by Rivera.

The account ran from June 2022 to September 2022. One of the accounts by Rivera was linked back to WDW, giving investors the impression that the user [Rivera] was located inside the Parks offices or someplace within the entire property.

Child pornography was found within his DropBox accounts, including information that led police and investigators to discover his home location, which ended up being a winter garden home.

It should be mentioned that Rivera was honored by Walt Disney World for 20 years of service with the company.

But once again, his gross crimes continue.

Daniel Rivera – Crimes Pile on as More Information Is Discovered

Rivera’s accounts, when accessed by police, were found with posts centered around “sexual interest” in specific photos and videos.

Some discussion forums gave investors the impression that Rivera showed “indicative” interest in “young girls and theme Parks.”

Thankfully, the website containing such grotesque information was pulled down by investigators in 2022.

The Department of Homeland Security also got involved and raided Rivera’s home, where they found a hard drive containing pictures of girls in certain “erotic poses.”

But Rivera is such a revolting person he attempted to lie to police when initially asked about his crimes and the content found. According to Rivera, at first, he only had “less than 30 videos of child pornography” and “digressed” into this horrific world within the last year or so.

But after investigators and police interviewed Rivera more closely and presented evidence contradicting his previous statement, Rivera finally opened up and told police he had been looking at child pornography for the past ten years, at least once per week.

When speaking to his wife over the phone about the arrest, he had this and only this to say:

“I have a problem I guess. I tried to fix myself but I never could.”

No word on Rivera’s sentencing or trial. But Inside The Magic will closely monitor this as more information is released.