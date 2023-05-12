Disney World Put to Shame as Quarterly Earnings Skyrocketed Outside Orlando

Move over, Walt Disney World; according to the most recent quarterly earnings call, you’re no longer the highest-earning Disney theme Park.

Quarterly Earnings Show That These Disney Parks Did Better Than Disney World

Disney’s 2nd quarterly earnings revealed that the Parks alone brought in $7.7 billion, with the main three parks showing a 23% increase being:

Shanghai Disney Resort

Disneyland Paris

Hong Kong Disneyland

Disney World was not even close to producing those kinds of numbers. Walt Disney World reigned supreme over the other Disney Parks for the longest time, but the data unveiled in this week’s earnings call tells us a different story.

More Disney Parks on the Way?

Aside from The Walt Disney Company revealed its quarterly earnings this week, the company announced the potential for more Parks shortly.

During Bob Iger’s call with shareholders, he mentioned something significant that might have been missed.

According to Iger, he plans to excavate more Park plans to bring expansions to the right Parks around the globe.

Iger said he is “closely evaluating” a “number” of potential opportunities to grow and expand the Disney Parks worldwide.

But he assures investors that he will only put forth these growth opportunities and expansions “where it makes the most sense to direct future investments.”

Disney+, Disney’s premier streaming platform for all of its content, lost a whopping 4 million subscribers over the last few months.

Not only that, But Disney+ also lost $659 million in revenue, compared to the division’s $1.1 billion loss in the prior quarter.

But despite all these losses, Iger confirmed that Disney+ would combine forces with Hulu under one streaming platform by the end of the year.

On a more serious note: an Iowa family is asking anyone to help them find their lost stuffed elephant that carries the final remains of their late son.

The stuffed elephant was last seen inside Disney World, someplace in the Parks or parking lots.

You can read about this story by clicking here and joining the search party. Inside The Magic is doing its part, and so can you!