Family Asking For Help in Search of Sons Final Remains Inside of Stuffed Animal Lost at Disney World

Calling all Disney fans, Passholders, and current Guests reading this article while being at Walt Disney World: Liz Atkinson needs your help finding Bruce, the stuffed elephant!

After vacationing at WDW, a family lost a stuffed animal with their beloved son’s ashes inside.

The family is pleading for help and requesting the assistance of Disney fans to find this missing stuffed animal.

Please Read and Join the Search Party – Liz Atkinson and Family Asking For Help in Search of Bruce the Stuffed Elephant

On May 9, an Iowa couple visiting WDW and vacationing at the Parks lost a stuffed animal that belonged to their late son and carried the son’s remains within.

Liz Atkinson, the mother of the late son, told reporters on Monday that she, her husband, and her other son were at the beaches and the Theme Parks when someplace somehow, they lost the stuffed elephant named Bruce.

Liz told reporters she remembered their son Sebastyan holding the stuffed elephant. Still, her husband had gotten off a boat first, leading her to believe the stuffed animal could be at the following locations:

Disney Springs

Disney Parking lot (not specified)

When the Iowa family returned home, they posted a plea on their Facebook pages asking the public for help finding this beloved stuffed animal.

The stuffed elephant contained the last remains of their late son because the stuffed animal was beloved to him, and Disney World was the place he had always wanted to go.

The stuffed animal has joined their late son in almost every hospital they know of, far too many to count, according to the mother, Liz.

Hundreds of people have messaged the family, letting them know they are joining the search party and doing their best to spread the news and let everyone who can help understand.

SO PLEASE LISTEN CAREFULLY:

If you are visiting Disney World and are willing to search for this missing stuffed animal named Bruce, please do so and contact the family directly via Facebook.

Facebook of Liz Atkinson (please be respectful): Liz Atkinson

Thank you for reading the article and considering your time attempting to spread the news of this missing stuffed animal and maybe even joining the search.

Liz Atkinson asks everyone to search for Bruce, the elephant, if possible! Your help is gladly appreciated. #FindBruce

Inside The Magic is looking to join the search and rescue of this beloved stuffed elephant, Bruce!