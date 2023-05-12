First Ever ‘Frozen’ Roller Coaster Revealed for This Disneyland Park

Hong Kong Disneyland is getting its first-ever Frozen-themed roller coaster soon, and Disney just released the first images of the massive family ride.

Hong Kong Disneyland Getting First Ever Frozen-Themed Roller Coaster

Hong Kong Disneyland has many family-friendly attractions, and another one is coming!

Themed after the hit animated film Frozen (2013), the new family-friendly roller coaster will be the first of its kind.

In a tweet released yesterday by @DisneyParks on Twitter, we finally saw the highly anticipated attraction coming soon.

Hoo Hoo 👋 We’re thrilled to share a #FirstLookFromHKDL of Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs at #WorldOfFrozen! The FIRST Frozen-themed coaster ride, soon you will be able to embark on a scenic ride designed and built by Wandering Oaken himself at Hong Kong Disneyland. pic.twitter.com/4PyYRx8tNx — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 12, 2023

Named “Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs,” the new roller coaster will take Guests of Hong Kong Disneyland on a wild ride through the already-themed Frozen land World of Frozen.

The ride will be powered by his buddies Olaf and Sven as they work together to pull the sleighs to the top of the lift hill. Who else can't wait to experience Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs when the gates finally open in the second half of 2023? pic.twitter.com/MCiwejKIcr — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 12, 2023

Via the Disney Parks Twitter page, Guests will encounter the likes of Olaf, Sven, and the Wandering Oaken himself.

The ride is slated to open during the second half of 2023, putting the opening date around July through December of this year.

Hong Kong Disneyland

With this news of a new roller coaster coming to Hong Kong Disneyland, I wanted to touch briefly on what this Disney Park offers.

First opening in 2005, this Disney Park included the likes of Main Street, U.S.A., Adventureland, Fantasyland, and Tomorrowland.

After the 2009 expansion project, Hong Kong Disneyland welcomed Toy Story Land, Grizzly Gulch, and Mystic Point.

The Park has a daily capacity of 34,000 visitors – the lowest of any Disneyland Park worldwide.

The Park has dozens and dozens of rides for families to enjoy, giving them the experience one would get if they visited Disneyland, California, in the United States.

You can also stay on property at one of the many onsite resorts at Hong Kong Disneyland.