Hong Kong Disneyland Collaborates With Ballet For New Show

In the midst of Disneyland and Walt Disney World announcing new plans for attractions and themed areas, Hong Kong Disneyland is making some announcements of their own.

Hong Kong Disneyland recently announced they were building Arendelle: The World of Frozen, set to open later this year. The expansion will be the Park’s largest to date, and will be the first Disney area themed after Frozen (2013). While work continues to progress on the area, the Park has recently made an announcement about a new entertainment offering coming to Disney’s Storybook Theater.

One of the mascots of the overseas Parks is Duffy, Mickey Mouse’s personal teddy bear. Since his creation in 2002, Disney Imagineers have created an entire backstory for the bear, including creating a handful of friends that have become just as popular with Guests. His friends include other animals such as ShellieMay, another bear, Gelatoni, a cat, StellaLou, a rabbit, CookieAnn, a dog, and ‘Olu Mel, a turtle. These characters have their own merchandise and meet and greet opportunities and can be found at Tokyo Disney Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Aulani Disney Resort & Spa.

Hong Kong Disneyland is welcoming the NEW show “StellaLou’s Wonderful Wishes Ballet” to Disney’s Storybook Theater 🩰✨ From April 5 – 10 and April 14 – 16, StellaLou will pirouette through practice and overcome challenges alongside her friends and dancers from Hong Kong Ballet! pic.twitter.com/eAcMNaaNQ8 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 9, 2023

Hong Kong Disneyland just announced that Guests will be able to experience an all-new entertainment offering featuring StellaLou and her other friends on select days throughout April. StellaLou is often featured in a ballerina’s tutu and ballet slippers and is characterized as the dancer of the friend group, while the other characters are artistic and creative in their own unique ways. The show, called “StellaLou’s Wonderful Wishes Ballet,” will also feature members of the Hong Kong Ballet. The show will focus on the magic of dreams and wishes, and is the first time Disney has collaborated with the Hong Kong Ballet.

Guests to the Park can spend the day with Duffy and his friends before the show debuts in April with “Duffy and Friends Fan Day” on March 31. The characters will be in their springtime best and will be able to interact and play with Guests.