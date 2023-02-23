Opening Date Teased For Disney Parks’ Newest Land

As fast-paced progress continues at Disney Parks’ newest immersive land, fans eagerly await an official opening date. Could we get the great news soon?

As Disney Parks worldwide continue to work towards bringing the best Guest experience possible with breathtaking projects — including new dining experiences, reimagined attractions, brand-new rides, character experiences, entertainment offerings, and even full immersive lands — Park officials recently teased the opening of one of the most anticipated projects by thousands of fans worldwide.

Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) recently shared a land animatic of the upcoming World of Frozen expansion, opening soon at Hong Kong Disneyland, sharing close-up details of the Disney Parks’ newest immersive land, the workings of the long-awaited roller coaster designed for the expansion, and more! You can see the video posted by Disney Parks below:

Hoo-hoo Want a look at how Imagineers build a land? This land animatic of #WorldofFrozen coming to Hong Kong Disneyland shows in video what it will look like once finished. Used alongside models & concept artwork, this ensures all teams are on the same page! #FirstLookFromHKDL

Hoo-hoo 👋 Want a look at how Imagineers build a land? This land animatic of #WorldofFrozen coming to Hong Kong Disneyland shows in video what it will look like once finished. Used alongside models & concept artwork, this ensures all teams are on the same page! #FirstLookFromHKDL pic.twitter.com/ahSSF8zBO8 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 23, 2023

The new Frozen-inspired land animatic made thousands of fans worldwide, yours truly included, even more excited about the opening of World of Frozen. While no official opening date was shared with the video, we could soon hear the news to mark our calendars.

During last year’s Disney D23 Expo, Chairman for Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Josh D’Amaro shared that World of Frozen would open at Hong Kong Disneyland in the second half of 2023, which Disney reminded fans in its recent announcement.

However, we’ve seen Disney yield and reveal official opening dates soon after similar announcements for some of the most anticipated projects arriving at the Parks, like TRON Lightcycle / Run in Magic Kingdom and Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Could Disney officials be readying the exciting announcement for fans? Will we finally learn the highly anticipated opening date for the Frozen-inspired magical land? Let’s cross our fingers and hope we do!

Disney is also developing a Frozen-themed expansion at Disneyland Paris, though little information is available on the newest land at the Parisian Disney Park. Inside the Magic will continue to bring the latest updates on World of Frozen’s opening date at Hong Kong Disneyland and the construction of Disneyland Paris’ Frozen-themed expansion.

Are you excited about the new World of Frozen area opening at Hong Kong Disneyland? Would you like to see a similar Frozen-themed land open at Disneyland or Walt Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!