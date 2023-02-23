Disneyland Brings Marvel to Life In All-New Musical Debuting Soon!

After a years-long closure, Disneyland is finally reopening the Hyperion Theater, debuting an all-new Marvel-inspired musical, adding more presence to one of the most popular intellectual properties in the Southern California theme parks.

After the COVID-19 pandemic struck Disneyland Resort — and Disney Parks worldwide — the Southern California theme park has slowly but steadily worked hard to make the Guest experience magical again at the Happiest Place on Earth. However, after nearly two years of the Park’s reopening, one iconic Disneyland Resort offering is yet to open its doors to welcome Guests for a musical treat. However, that will soon change as a recent announcement will surely make Disney — and Marvel — fans jump for joy “all day.”

Disney just announced the long-awaited reopening of the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure. While fans speculated about what musical production could mark the triumphant return of this iconic location — with some mentioning a possible Hercules (1997) adaptation and criticizing a possible Marvel-inspired project considering it a waste of resources —Disney surprised fans by announcing that “Rogers: The Musical” from the hit Marvel series Hawkeye would come to life this summer at Disney California Adventure’s Sunset Boulevard.

Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) shared a video teasing the all-new musical production on its social media channels with Peggy Carter, Captain America’s sweetheart, walking toward the iconic Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure’s Sunset Boulevard. Disney added that the short one-act musical would be available for a limited time at Disney California Adventure Park’s Hyperion Theater.

A timeless story of a timeless hero! A short one-act musical is coming for a limited time this summer to Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for more details

As of this article’s publishing, no information is available on the new musical’s premiere date or show schedule. However, seeing Disney bring “Rogers: The Musical” to life at Disney California Adventure sure is exciting. Considering that the latest expansion in the Southern California Disney Resort, Avengers Campus, is steps away from the iconic Hyperion Theater, choosing to bring the Marvel-inspired musical to life makes a perfect addition to the Park’s capitalization on the highly popular intellectual properties from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

