Elsa Fails To “Let It Go” Due To Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction During ‘Frozen’

While Cast Members go to great lengths to make every Guest’s visit a memorable experience, sometimes they have to face unexpected inconveniences.

Probably one of the most common inconveniences for Cast Members, or the most notable one since they are part of the Park’s entertainment, is wardrobe malfunctions. Sometimes funny, sometimes worrying, and, according to viewers of a video posted on Twitter by Joe (@JoePassmore), sometimes even cringe-worthy.

We can see Elsa performing “Let It Go” in Frozen – Live at the Hyperion in the video. There’s a wardrobe change during this scene that must be performed during a split second when lights are turned off on the stage, but contrary to the lyrics, Elsa’s dress wouldn’t let her go during that performance. It is worth noting that this video was recorded and uploaded before Park closures due to Covid-19 and that Frozen – Live at the Hyperion is currently suspended with no official return date.

You can watch the full video down below:

Obsessed with this botched Elsa dress reveal

Obsessed with this botched Elsa dress reveal pic.twitter.com/EfnV1hMJds — Joe🥤 (@JoePassmore) November 25, 2019

Though the Cast Member did her best to continue with the show, reactions came as could be expected. Comments ranged from viewers who saw themselves going through the same struggle, like K | E | V | I | N (@kvpl024), to those who enjoyed the incident and the hilarious potential it had, like Stacey Harkey (@StaceyHarkey).

Me trying to remove my jacket when at a red light and the light suddenly turns green

Me trying to remove my jacket when at a red light and the light suddenly turns green https://t.co/bX98LC1yGd — K | E | V | I | N (@kvpl024) November 25, 2019

This is that “All my life i had to fight” energy

This is that “All my life i had to fight” energy pic.twitter.com/zqLBPba28y — Stacey Harkey (@StaceyHarkey) November 26, 2019

Wardrobe malfunctions are not uncommon in Disney Parks. We have previously reported on Ariel’s fin getting stuck during a performance of Voyage of The Little Mermaid show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (which is also dated), Mike Wazowski losing an arm during a show in Tomorrowland at Walt Disney World, Goofy almost losing his pants during a parade and Minnie losing hers during a performance at Disneyland Paris.

As we mentioned, Frozen – Live at the Hyperion is currently suspended with no official return date. However, there is still so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and go catch Jack Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

Plus, at Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

Have you ever witnessed a wardrobe malfunction at the Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!