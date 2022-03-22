Goofy Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction In Front of Guests

Unfortunately, from time to time, Disney characters experience wardrobe malfunctions or mishaps. We reported on Ariel’s fin getting stuck during a performance of Voyage of The Little Mermaid show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as well as Mike Wazowski losing an arm during a show in Tomorrowland at Walt Disney World.

Now, it seems that a member of the Fab 5 is now a victim of wardrobe malfunctions.

In a video shared to TikTok, during a parade at a Disney Park, Goofy had to come off to the side as a Cast Member rushed to his assistance due to a wardrobe malfunction. It seems as though his pants may have been falling down, but thanks to the quick and helpful Cast Member, Goofy was able to continue on with the parade within just a few seconds.

You can see the video below:

From the looks of it, it seems this occurred at Disneyland Paris during Disney Stars on Parade. If you have never seen this offering, Disneyland Paris describes the Disney Stars on Parade as:

Magic is in the air as the world-famous Disney Stars on Parade passes through Disneyland Park! Admire Disney Characters on their colourful floats against a backdrop of enchanting music and immerse yourself in Disney stories like never before. Start dreaming as Peter Pan’s flying ship sails by, let Elsa’s delightfully icy wind carry you away, and tremble at the deafening entrance of the fire-breathing dragon!

Have you ever witnessed a wardrobe malfunction at a Disney Park? Let us know in the comments below.