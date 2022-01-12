Disney Seemingly Scraps Plans For Fan-Favorite Parade

On January 10, 2022, the iconic Disney Stars on Parade returned to Disneyland Paris. Fans gathered around as they watched Disney Princesses, Mickey and friends, and other characters come down the route. One of the things some fans were looking forward to was seeing the Frozen 2 float, which recently appeared in the Disneyland Paris cavalcade, make its debut in Disney Stars on Parade.

However, it seems that this will no longer be happening.

When the Disney Stars on Parade returned to Disneyland Paris, reports were coming in that the Frozen 2 float would be replacing the Frozen section of the parade. DLP Report took to Twitter to share:

New in “Disney Stars on Parade”: Princesses have swapped the carriages (and the Princes) for the large flowery float. The Frozen unit is unchanged for now but will switch to the Frozen 2 float for #DisneylandParis30.

📕 New in “Disney Stars on Parade”: Princesses have swapped the carriages (and the Princes) for the large flowery float.

However, two days later, DLP Report shared that the Frozen 2 float won’t be joining the parade after all:

Update: the Frozen 2 float won’t join Disney Stars on Parade after all. The existing float will remain in the production indefinitely, with the sisters together.

It seems that Disney has scrapped the plans to bring the Frozen 2 float to the parade for reasons unknown. Some fans are disappointed to hear this news as they were looking forward to the new portion of the parade. Twitter user Maxigregrze replied to DLP Report saying:

That’s a nice way to appease fans while swepping under the rug the fact that there won’t be a new parade for the 30th

Others, however, are happy to see Disney seemingly scrap these plans as they feel the Frozen 2 float does not fit the theming to the Disney Stars on Parade.

Twitter user Tommy Meets World replied to DLP Report, saying:

Wait what. Will they swap the SoP Frozen float for the one they used for the Frozen cavalcades? That one doesn’t even fit the SoP theme…

And Twitter user BringElsaHome4ever said:

I agree. The F2 float doesn’t fit with this theme. It will stick out like a sore thumb.

At this time we are unsure as to why Disney seemingly scrapped the plans to bring the Frozen 2 parade float to Disney Stars on Parade, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

More on Disney Stars on Parade at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris describes the Disney Stars on Parade offering as:

Magic is in the air as the world-famous Disney Stars on Parade passes through Disneyland Park! Admire Disney Characters on their colourful floats against a backdrop of enchanting music and immerse yourself in Disney stories like never before. Start dreaming as Peter Pan’s flying ship sails by, let Elsa’s delightfully icy wind carry you away, and tremble at the deafening entrance of the fire-breathing dragon!

Have you ever seen the Disney Stars on Parade at Disneyland Paris? Let us know in the comments below.