Another Popular Disneyland Offering Returns For the First Time Since the Pandemic

One of Disneyland’s most popular offerings has finally reopened its doors for the first time since the pandemic.

Things at the Happiest Place on Earth have continuously come back to normal since the Park, unfortunately, had to close its gates due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Since Disneyland reopened in 2021, Guests have been able to hug their favorite characters, experience their favorite rides and attractions, and enjoy many other magical offerings at the Disney Parks. However, one beloved offering still hadn’t made its way back to the Park until today.

The traditional Silhouette Studio, located on Main Street, U.S.A., reopened its doors for the first time in forever, giving Guests the chance to add a lovely hand-crafted souvenir to their collection to remind them of their visit to the Happiest Place on Earth.

According to the official Disneyland website, this must-do experience for so many Guests reopens today, Friday, August 26th, from 12 pm to 8 pm local time. The Silhouette Studio will follow these operating hours from August 26th through September 1st.

However, starting September 2nd, the studio’s hours will change, opening from 8 am to Park close on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and from noon to 8 pm on Mondays through Thursdays.

The official Disneyland website describes this magical tradition as follows:

Transform a magical day into a keepsake treasure, courtesy of silhouettes featuring your entire family. Watch in wonder as our artists create at a rate of 90 seconds per portrait—you can even tuck their work into its very own picture frame!

Disneyland’s Silhouette Studio on Main Street, U.S.A., was one of the last remaining locations in the Resort to remain closed during the ongoing phased reopening of the Parks.

The Main Street U.S.A. Silhouette Studio was one of the last Disneyland locations to remain closed during the ongoing phased reopening of the parks. As of the publication of this article, Star Wars Launch Bay, Magic Eye Theater, and TomorrowLanding gift shop at Disneyland and the Hyperion Theatre, Blue Sky Cellar, and Radiator Springs Curios souvenir shop at Disney California Adventure are still closed.

More on Disneyland

Disneyland has been a source of joy and inspiration to the world for over 65 years, being home to countless memories for the young and the young at heart. The Park is home to timeless classic attractions like Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and many more. Guests have the chance to visit Sleeping Beauty Castle, which is always a dream, especially when you can go inside and relieve the story of Princess Aurora and Maleficent. Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. At Disneyland, Guests can now enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk, meet their favorite characters from the Star Wars franchise, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run. If we add to that all the iconic dining offerings, and the chance to meet the Mouse that started it all, it is no wonder Disneyland is The Happiest Place On Earth!