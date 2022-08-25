Disney’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Returns After 2-Year Closure

After what feels likes decades, one classic Disney Park experience has finally returned.

Ever since its closure during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020, fans and Guests alike have been missing this magical experience. The boutique is a salon where royal makeovers make dreams come true.

We learned when this experience would officially return today, August 25, a few months ago, however, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique returns with a change. Boutique Cast Members, who were once called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” are now going to be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices,” according to an update on Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort’s websites.

At the Walt Disney World Resort specifically, Guests can experience Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Magic Kingdom as well as Disney Springs in Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney recently announced that Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique would be offered aboard the Disney Wish, Disney’s newest cruise ship. This magical experience provides pixie-dusted makeovers for kids ages 3 to 12, complete with hairstyling, makeup, costumes, and accessories — it is truly beloved by Disney Cruise Line Guests. If you want to book a reservation for this experience at DIsney World, click here. For Disneyland, visit the official website here.

