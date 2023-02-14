Disney Reportedly Wastes Resources For Ridiculous ‘Captain America’ Project

Fans adore Captain America, but this new project for Disneyland isn’t exactly what many fans want from Marvel Studios.

Marvel’s Phase Four did a lot with Steve Rogers. Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson took over the mantle as the new Captain America, and Hawkeye brought fans a new musical dedicated to the retired hero, with She-Hulk confirming that Steve Rogers had some fun with potentially Star-Lord’s grandmother.

Chris Evans isn’t back in the MCU as Steve Rogers, and it’s very clear that the actor has no intention of returning as the iconic hero unless a movie presents the perfect reason to revisit the character. Captain America’s legacy will continue with Sam Wilson as he will star in Captain America: New World Order (2024), including Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross and Tim Blake Nelson’s The Leader.

One of the more bizarre iterations of the MCU was with Hawkeye, as it included a musical dedicated to the Avengers. For fun, the series spent a lot of resources creating an entire musical number with Clint Barton’s Hawkeye forced to relive the moment from a dramatized perspective where heroes like Ant-Man appeared.

This musical number also served as the notorious post-credit scene for the series that angered fans who waited the full five minutes through the musical number only to learn that the Disney+ series didn’t have any tease for future projects.

According to MCU Direct, Disney posted a casting call at the Hyperion Theater in Disneyland with five roles that seemed to set up a musical dedicated to exploring Steve Rogers’s fight with HYDRA. Role #1 wants an actor who can sing songs from “Destiny’s Child to Andrew Sisters,” implying that the character will face a time jump, just like Captain America.

Role #2 is seeking a female role with an English accent who is “brave, resourceful and intelligent,” and fans believe that this is meant to be the show’s Peggy Carter. Role #3 is looking for what fans believe is “Skinny Steve” due to the line in the casting, “young man coming into greatness.”

Role #4 is looking for someone who is “decisive, capable, principled, and has a wry sense of humor.” Fans immediately think of Tony Stark, but if the show is trying to recreate Captain America: The First Avenger (2009), this role is likely to be Tony’s father, Howard Stark.

Role #5 would be for someone who is a “noble, loyal, idealistic, and romantic do-gooder.” After hearing the song, “I can do this all day,” fans can only assume this role is meant for Steve Rogers.

While Disney hasn’t made any official confirmations on this musical, it seems that fans of Captain America will learn about the project sooner or later, but will it be worth it? Disney knows Captain America is popular, but a limited-time musical dedicated to the Avengers might not be the best idea.

If a Marvel musical had to be made, it would be more fun to see one for a more dramatic movie like Avengers: Infinity War (2018), with villains like Thanos being a bigger villain and having lots of fun characters and dynamic numbers. A musical focused on Captain America during World War II sounds fun but probably wouldn’t attract the same audience as Disney hopes it will.

