‘Falcon’ and ‘Winter Soldier’ Reported to Reunite In New MCU film

Could the Marvel dynamic duo of the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) reunite?

As friendships in the Marvel Cinematic Universe go, Sam Wilson (Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Stan) didn’t have the smoothest start. More or less friends by association, and their shared friendship with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), it seemed like the two didn’t have much in common. Throughout The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, however, the two gained not only a mutual respect for one another but developed a real working friendship.

In what is perhaps one of the more underrated of the Disney+ Marvel series, Falcon and The Winter Soldier took the time to learn about hard-hitting subjects like Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome, survivor’s guilt, the mistreatment of American veterans, and systemic racism. Both Mackie and Stan give outstanding performances opposite two gray antagonists, Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent, and Erin Kellyman’s Karli Morgenthau.

The biggest shame with their taking the entire series to develop that friendship was that almost as soon as they were getting along, the characters parted ways. After Marvel Studios’ slate announcement, things looked even bleaker for the duo. Each character was announced to be returning in a feature film but in two separate feature films. Bucky (Stan) in Thunderbolts (2024) and Sam (Mackie) in Captain America: New World Order (2024).

Now, a new report suggests that the two may share screen time once again, if only for a few brief moments. According to a report from Cosmic Circus, shared by The Direct, Sebastian Stan may be making a brief appearance in New World Order. Though it’s only one or two scenes, according to the report, it only makes sense to have the two canonically surviving Captain Americas reunite for Mackie’s first outing as the new official Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain America: New World Order comes to theaters May 3, 2024, and stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/The Falcon, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns and Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross. The first feature film for the new Captain America will see Sam Wilson (Mackie) as he handles the new mantle, battling against new foes and familiar enemies alongside old friends.

