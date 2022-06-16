Chris Evans Calls Homophobic Critics “Idiots” Who Will “Die Off Like Dinosaurs”

Pixar’s Lightyear hits theaters this Friday after fans have eagerly anticipated the next addition to the Toy Story (1995) universe since we last saw Woody and Buzz in Toy Story 4 (2019).

Lightyear brings fans the movie that inspired Andy’s favorite toy, Buzz Lightyear, and tells the story of a real-life space ranger of the same name. Chris Evans on Tim Allen’s beloved Buzz as a human version of the toy!

Disney and Pixar have both come under fire for the film, however. After cutting a gay scene from Pixar’s Turning Red (2022), Disney and Pixar chose to cut a same-sex kiss from Lightyear earlier this year.

Fans were furious because it came right after Disney’s fumbled response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. In a significant move, Disney and Pixar ultimately chose to reinstate the kiss and announced that they wouldn’t censor the scene in any international markets.

Earlier this week, Chris Evans spoke out in favor of the kiss, saying it should be “the norm.”

When asked again on Tuesday, Evans spoke candidly to Reuters about his feelings towards critics of LGBTQIA+ representation in Lightyear.

“The real truth is those people are idiots,” Evans said. “Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story, is one of constant social awakening and growth, and that’s what makes us good.”

“There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before, but those people die off like dinosaurs,” he continued. “I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human.”

More on Lightyear

If you’re hoping to catch the story behind your favorite space ranger, Buzz Lightyear, soar over to your local theater on June 17! From Disney:

From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure — the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. “Lightyear” follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo and Darby, and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind.

What do you think of the same-sex kiss in Lightyear? Will you see it in theaters this Friday?