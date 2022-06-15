Tim Allen Criticizes Disney’s Pro-LGBTQIA+ Stance Ahead of ‘Lightyear’ Premiere

Pixar’s Lightyear hits theaters this Friday, telling the story of the astronaut that inspired Andy’s beloved Toy Story (1995) friend, Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans).

Tim Allen voiced Buzz Lightyear alongside Tom Hanks as Woody in Toy Story (1995), Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010), and Toy Story 4 (2019), as well as a few Toy Story spinoffs and shorts.

When Lightyear was announced, fans wondered why Evans replaced Allen in his iconic role. Though there’s no record of conflict between Allen and Pixar, many speculated it was due to the star’s controversial political beliefs.

Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear is a different character than Lightyear’s. Lightyear is the movie Andy watched before receiving the toy space ranger Buzz, voiced by Allen, in 1995.

However, Allen might have some residual feelings about Evans’s casting. He took to Twitter this week to jokingly critique Disney’s LGBTQIA+ representation, writing:

Took some kids to Disneyland and overheard a 13 year old boy wondering if he may be pansexual since he loves skillets.

Pansexuality is defined as “of, relating to, or characterized by sexual or romantic attraction that is not limited to people of a particular gender identity or sexual orientation.”

Though Allen doesn’t mention Lightyear in the tweet, the critique is timely. On the same day, Everybody Loves Raymond star Patricia Heaton took to Twitter to bash Disney for recasting Buzz Lightyear:

Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?

Allen’s tweet also comes at a time of reckoning for The Walt Disney Company, which sided with fans asking animators to reinstate a same-sex kissing scene in Lightyear.

The Walt Disney Company took it a step further and refused to censor the scene for any market, leading 14 Middle Eastern and East Asian countries to ban Lightyear altogether.

This comes after the company allegedly removed a gay scene from Pixar’s Turning Red (2022). Evans, known for his role as Marvel’s Captain America, spoke out in favor of the kiss, saying it should be “the norm.”

A few weeks before the news of Lightyear’s gay kiss broke, Disney remained quiet about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s Parental Rights in Education Act, known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek eventually condemned the bill, nudged forward by fans, Cast Members, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Pixar employees.

This year, they released the first-ever officially-titled “Pride Collection,” with 100% of profits going to organizations that support LGBTQIA+ youth through June 30. Previously, Disney released the “Rainbow Disney” collection but refused to publicly acknowledge its association with Pride.

In spite of any opinions he may have on the LGBTQIA+ community, Allen is still working with Disney. He recently wrapped filming for a Disney+ exclusive series inspired by The Santa Clause (1995).

Do you think Tim Allen should’ve reprised his role in Lightyear instead of Chris Evans? Let us know in the comments.