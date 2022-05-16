Disney Debuts Pride Collection After Backlash, Donates 100% of Profits

Disney has “stepped up” in a major way.

Following the controversy surrounding the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida and Disney’s subsequent response to it, Disney has now gone full force when it comes to standing up for the LGBTQ+ community, at least in the Parks. As shared by the official Disney Parks Blog website, Disney 2022 pride collection is shaping up to be a very exciting new release. This year’s collection is the first to be branded the Disney Pride Collection, instead of the Rainbow Disney Collection and is available now. The collection includes brands and franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel and was all designed by members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Unlike previous years, 100% of profits from the collection will go to LGBTQIA+ organizations from now through June 30, 2022. Previously, only a very small percentage of profits went to LGBTQIA+ communities.

In the U.S., profits from the collection will benefit GLSEN, PFLAG, The Trevor Project, Zebra Coalition, Los Angeles LGBT Center, LGBT Center Orange County, San Francisco LGBT Center and Ali Forney Center.

Profits from other regions around the world will continue to support local charities in those countries. You can learn more about these organizations and their incredible, impactful work by visiting TWDCPrideCollection.com.

This comes at a very crucial time for the Walt Disney Company as it has found itself in a heap of controversy and backlash as of late. As mentioned earlier, the criticism the company received after the community found out it had donated to sponsors of the Florida bill was immense, causing CEO Bob Chapek to publicly denounce the bill. The fallout has been just as rough, with several politicians taking stances against Disney, specifically targeting legislation at the company.

More on the collection:

Disney has a long history of supporting LGBTQIA+ organizations and charities around the world, including GLSEN in the U.S. This year, we are further deepening our support. We will be donating all of our profits from the Disney Pride Collection sales now through June 30, 2022, to organizations that support LGBTQIA+ youth and families. This includes merchandise from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. The Disney Pride Collection is just one way Disney Parks, Experiences and Products is showing our support for the LGBTQIA+ community during the month of June. There’s plenty to celebrate at our theme parks and resorts, from entertainment and art displays to festive décor, Disney PhotoPass Service photo opportunities, and themed food and beverage offerings. We’ll also be highlighting inspirational and celebratory stories about our guests, cast and community on the Disney Parks Blog and across our social media channels.

