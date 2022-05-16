Disney’s Pricey New Line Has Fans Stumped, Complaints Roll In

When visiting Walt Disney World, Disneyland, or any of the Disney Parks and Resorts worldwide, there’s one thing you can count on doing, which is waiting in line. Because of the popularity of the Disney Parks, millions of Guests visit each year, meaning you’ll more than likely have to wait in a few lines to ride and experience your favorite attractions.

Disney’s solution to this problem came in the form of Genie+ and Lightning Lane.

Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane were released last year to lots of confusion and frustration, leaving some Guests feeling confused by the service. In theory, this paid service should enhance Guests’ experience at the Parks, but in practice, it seems to just be an expensive itinerary planner for some, while others love it. These paid services allow Guests to skip lines for a price, meaning Disney now has a financial incentive to have long lines.

At Disney World, for $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time. At Disneyland, the cost is slightly higher at $20.00 per Guest.

At each Park in Disney World, there are two attractions that Guests would need to purchase a separate Lightning Lane ticket for if they wanted to skip those lines. Those attractions are:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Frozen Ever After

Star Wars : Rise of the Resistance

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway

Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest

The newest attraction to open at the Walt Disney World Resort which also utilize this system is the exciting Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. This ride takes Guest on a thrilling journey into the world of the most eccentric and fun-filled Marvel franchise as they blast through space, all accompanied by a random choice of six different songs.

The ride doesn’t officially open for another few weeks and is still going through previews. Because of this, we have not been able to see the Lightning Lane queue for the ride, that is, until now.

A few Guests were taken through this queue last night which you can see in the tweet below from Hastin (@hastin):

They are letting us do “one last ride”, and the Lightning Lane queue is VERY sparse. A hallway and the backside of the fan projectors. #CosmicRewind

As you can see, the Guest commented on how “sparse” the line was compared to the standby queue. We also got an extended look at the Lightning Lane queue from Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) which you can check out below:

Here is a look at the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Lightning Lane queue. You walk through the Galaxarium, but skip the Xandar Gallery. The queue merge point is right before the Welcome Center holding chamber.

Fans also shared their thoughts on this queue based on what was shown in this tweet. Forceman4077 (@Forceman4077) commented:

HAHAHAHA, hey pay us $15-$20 per person to go down a bland hallway, with boring screen shots. I know you’re skipping a stupid long line, but damn, skipping all the Xander Gallery for a boring hallway. MAJOR L

James (@Heyitsjames88) said:

You’d think they’d at least paint some design on the wall lol

While most of the queue for the new attraction is quite cool, it seems like the Lightning Lane section of the line is a little less detailed than the main stand-by one. This is typically the case with Disney rides, however, many fans were hoping to see the Lightning Lane queue retain the quality of the stand-by one.

As described by Disney:

Rock Out On An Intergalactic Chase An All-New Attraction located in World Discovery at EPCOT-Launching May 27, 2022!

Introducing an All-New Coaster This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

Have you ridden this exciting new attraction yet?