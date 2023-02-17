The newest villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is making his way to Avengers Campus. Ready to meet the biggest (or smallest) threat?

As the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — premieres in theaters, the biggest threat Ant-Man, The Wasp, and the entire MCU have ever seen is making his way to Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort for a limited time.

Disney Parks Blog just announced the debut of Kang the Conqueror at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure. For a limited time, the newest villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will wander around Avengers Campus, “engaging recruits and seeking information on the heroes in this timeline.” The menacing Kang the Conqueror also appeared on Disney Parks’ social media channels announcing his arrival. You can see the video as shared by Disney Parks (@disneyparks) on TikTok below:

It’s time! Kang the Conqueror has made his way to #AvengersCampus at #DisneysCaliforniaAdventure #DisneyParks #Disneyland #Disney #Villain #Avengers #Anaheim #AntMan #Wasp

Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure will also be home to other exciting offerings celebrating the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, including the release of the new “Ooze Cauldron,” inspired by a hilarious and pivotal scene in the new film and, of course, interactions with Ant-Man and The Wasp throughout the day at the immersive land.

And Guests visiting Disneyland Resort will have the chance to meet and interact with other fan-favorite heroes from the MCU, including Iron-Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Thor, Doctor Strange, The Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, and the Dora Milaje, who can currently be found at the Avengers Headquarters and the Ancient Sanctum within the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

Of course, Disney Parks worldwide couldn’t fall behind on the celebrations of the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere. Disneyland Paris — home to its own Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park — is celebrating the Wonder of PYM Technology at PYM Kitchen. At the same time, Shanghai Disney Resort offers a unique interaction with Ant-Man and The Wasp at the Marvel Universe inside Shanghai Disneyland.

And at Hong Kong Disneyland, Guests can join Ant-Man and The Wasp in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle!, the only Disney ride in the world centered around these heroes. Plus, Guests can meet Ant-Man and The Wasp in Tomorrowland for a limited time.

The premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is no minor feature, and we can’t wait to visit Disneyland Resort to immerse ourselves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again!

