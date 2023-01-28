Closing Signs Placed Around Avengers Campus as New Attraction Takes Over

Despite the long shadow of the pandemic, Disney Parks have had a lot to celebrate in recent years. From the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort to Disneyland Paris’s 30th birthday to the commencement of Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder with Disney100 at Disneyland Resort, the theme parks have introduced multiple new experiences across the board to mark the occasion.

One new attraction in the United States and Europe is Avengers Campus at both Disney California Adventure Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, respectively. And at one of these locations, the Marvel-themed land will close early tonight — and on other select dates — to make way for a brand new attraction.

The 30th anniversary celebrations at Disneyland Paris are still ongoing. Beginning last March, the 30th has given Guests a lot of new experiences such as Gardens of Wonder, the Dream… and Shine Brighter! parade, and Disney D-light — the drone pre-show that takes place before Disney Illuminations at Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Arguably, the most major addition to Disneyland Paris in recent years came last year with the opening of Disney Parks’ second Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park. In essence, Avengers Campus at the European Disney Resort is the same as its American counterpart but differs in its attraction offerings. Where Disneyland Resort has Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!, Disneyland Paris has a revamped Aerosmith rollercoaster, rethemed and titled, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force.

And that’s not all, Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris will feature a stunning new drone show — Avengers: Power the Night — which begins on January 28, 2023, wrapping up on May 8, 2023. Disney describes Avengers: Power the Night as a “jaw-dropping new nighttime drone show lighting up the sky above Walt Disney Studios Park with all the might of the MARVEL Universe.” The show will feature “state-of-the-art” projections, pyrotechnics, and, rather excitingly, up to 500 drones.

However, with every experience at a Disney Park, comes the inevitable sacrifice to make it happen. For Avengers: Power the Night to take place in Avengers Campus, Disney has announced the land will close early and Guests must vacate the premises prior to show time. A tweet from Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks) shared what Cast Members have installed in the Avengers zone to make Guests aware of the closure.

[Live] Few signs have been installed around #AvengersCampus for tonight’s first performance of Avengers: Power the night. 💥🎆 pic.twitter.com/9ny8vH3N3V — Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks) January 28, 2023

The pictures show that black signs have been installed at the various locations in Avengers Campus that read, “Avengers Campus will close early today to prepare for the evening show.” It can be seen via the app that Avengers: Power the Night commences at 9 p.m.

According to sources, Avengers Campus will close one hour before Park close to allow for show preparations much like how Fantasyland closes early at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California to ready the theme park for their nighttime spectacular. This early closure can be expected nightly through May 8, but Disneyland Paris does clarify that on some dates the show will not be taking place. The official website reads:

Please note, this show will not take place on the following dates: 8, 15, 17 and 27 March, and 22 April 2023.

Avengers Campus is just one of the major expansions coming to Walt Disney Studios Park. Sometime in the near future, Disneyland Paris will also open the Kingdom of Arendelle, a Frozen-themed area complete with a massive lake and attractions. There will also be a new 250-seater Art Nouveau restaurant opening soon.

Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary Grand Finale continues with the entire celebration wrapping up on September 30, 2023.

