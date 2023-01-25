Disney Makes Unprecedented Change to Cast Member Uniforms

This change will be a first for Disney!

There were many things that Walt Disney did to set Disneyland apart in the early days. The cleanliness of the Park, the training and nomenclature of the Cast Members, and the way they were to be dressed. From very early on, Cast Members were recognizable for their uniform/costume, which placed them as very much a part of the area in which they were working, and a signature nametag.

While nametags have been a part of Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and every Disney Park since the very beginning, there have been almost countless variations. Some have had the Cast Member’s name, others an employee ID number, but all have served the same purpose of marking a Cast Member so as to facilitate Guest interaction.

For years now, Cast Member name tags have generally had two inscriptions, depending on the location in which they’re stationed: their name and, beneath, where they’re from. This has been a fun tradition and has really gone to show the diaspora that Disney brings together from across the world! Now, as part of the Disney100 celebration, which kicks off on Friday of this week, that is about to change.

Thanks to journalist Scott Gustin fans now have a look at the new nametags for Disney’s centennial celebration! The new design will still feature the Cast Member’s name as the main legend, but beneath, it will feature the Cast Member’s favorite Disney character:

@ScottGustin tweeted:

Cast Members at Disneyland will be wearing new Disney100 nametags that, for the first time, feature the CM’s favorite character instead of their hometown. Disneyland says Stitch was the most popular character choice. The tags will be worn throughout the Disney100 celebration.

The tag will also change the subheading from “Where dreams come true” to “Where wonder comes to life.” This change indicating the favorite character of each Cast Member will be a first for the company in its now 100-year history. It’s also interesting to note that Experiment 626, Stitch from Lilo and Stitch (2002), was even more popular than Mickey Mouse!

The 100th-anniversary celebration of Disney will kick off at Disneyland this Friday, January 27, 2023. It will feature many exciting new things at the Park: A nighttime spectacular called Wondrous Journeys, a new rendition of World of Color, the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland, and the “Magic Happens” Parade. Along with these Cast Member updates, there will be a lot for Guests to take in!

What do you think about the nametag change? Let us know in the comments below!