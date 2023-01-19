Former Cast Member Recalls Racist Management, Employees Defecating Themselves After Being Denied Breaks

Disney Cast Members make the magic happen at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Unfortunately, they haven’t been feeling that magic in return.

Many Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Cast Members report relying on sex work, crowded housing, and delaying medical care to make ends meet. Hundreds of Walt Disney World Resort Cast Members are unhoused, living out of hotels or cars.

Amid union protests and an unpopular return to the office for hybrid employees, recently returned Disney CEO Bob Iger has yet to please Cast Members after replacing Bob Chapek. We heard from a former Disneyland Resort Cast Member who is seeking legal action due to alleged mistreatment by The Walt Disney Company.

The former Cast Member, who told their story on the condition of anonymity, said they loved Disneyland Resort and even had an Annual Pass before becoming an employee. Their outlook on the Southern California Disney Park quickly changed.

“One person who worked on main street as a vendor told me that they were never given proper breaks and at times Cast Members would be stuck in their positions so long that they would defecate themselves because they could not make it to the bathroom,” they said. “The other thing I witnessed myself was the treatment of CM as managers would make them cry by yelling and berating them in front of people.”

The former Cast Member, who identified as a person of color (POC), alleges that they were pulled into a meeting with a white security guard who admitted to being racist toward non-white employees, commenting “on how she busts people of color.” The guard interrogated them about a complaint they’d sent as a Guest months prior in an experience they called “traumatizing.”

“At one point in this meeting, the security woman gloats how they take away peoples passes if they see fit and then the HR dept tells me that if I wasn’t an employee they would have done the same thing to me as a customer,” they recalled. “What company has the right to treat customers as potential criminals?”

The Cast Member reported the security guard, who was allegedly sent to race training classes but remained employed at Disneyland Resort. They were not punished following the meeting but quit due to the mishandling of this situation and others.

“This company is too big to fail, but someone needs to call out their overreaching God complex,” they concluded.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.