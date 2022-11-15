Disney Park Honors Disabled Cast Members in Big Way

This week is European Disability Employment Week, a time that highlights inclusion and diversity, as well as the measures that companies should be taking when it comes to hiring people with disabilities.

Disneyland Paris is at the forefront of this initiative and has gotten involved in this widespread effort for the past twelve years.

This year, the Park is leading sessions on accessibility, the goal of which is to raise awareness among Cast Members, local adults, and teenagers. Additionally, Disneyland Paris is participating in Duo Day on November 17, in which they will invite 20 disabled people in the local community to take part in job discovery in Food & Beverage, teaming up with Cast Members who work in this area of the Park.

Disneyland Paris’ initiative to give equal opportunities to employees still goes strong, as it continues to hire those with disabilities, providing jobs based on skills and unique needs. In fact, disabled Cast Members make up 6.34% of the Resort’s workforce. Disneyland Paris has done a lot so far in these inclusive initiatives, including having 245 recruitments between 2019 and 2022 and helping 70 students gain scholarships.

Not only does Disneyland Paris just commit to hiring disabled Cast Members, but it also puts this into practice by having a human resources policy to ensure that those with disabilities or specific needs are able to get their needs and concerns met.

Disneyland Paris first signed an accessibility agreement in 1993, and there have been nine more since then. These agreements inspire the creation of actions that will assist disabled Cast Members through the recruiting, hiring, and onboarding process, as well as help them on their career journey with this company.

Additionally, Disneyland Paris reaches out to help young disabled community members through various school programs as well.

According to Disneyland Paris, this Resort is implementing a new accessibility program, not just for Cast Members but for Guests as well:

Disneyland Paris is committed to fostering a welcoming environment for all guests and Cast Members. Nearly a year ago, on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Disneyland Paris introduced a new accessibility program which empowers guests with disabilities and special needs to experience the parks according to their own autonomy evaluation.

What do you think of these diversity and inclusion initiatives at Disneyland Paris? Do you think they could do more to help? Let us know what you think!