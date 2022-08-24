Disneyland Paris Takes a Major Step Towards Making the Park More Accessible

Disneyland Paris has taken a massive step into making the Park more accessible by adding a new feature available for all Guests.

Disneyland Paris is, to many, the most beautiful Disney Park in the world. With its own version of beloved attractions like Phantom Manor, Big Thunder Mountain, and Hyperspace Mountain, tons of characters meeting Guests of all ages, world-class entertainment offerings, and so much more, it’s not hard to see why the Parisian Park is a fan favorite.

While Disneyland Paris ensures a magical experience for all, the Park recently took a massive step towards making the Park more accessible, allowing even more Guests to enjoy the beauty of the Resort, its attractions, restaurants, and even the Animagique Theater.

Per Disneyland Paris News:

At Disneyland Paris, we are committed to providing a magical experience for all. Our approach to accessibility is intended to empower those with disabilities and special needs through a collection of offerings and services provided for guests. Following the successful implementation of French Sign Language and chansigne in select resort entertainment, Disneyland Paris continues to research opportunities for the visually impaired and blind to enjoy even more autonomy. Related: Parent Sends Open Letter to Disney, “You Can Do a Better Job”

This significant improvement comes with the introduction of audio descriptions across the Resort for visually impaired Guests, with locations like attractions, restaurants, hotels, and more added to this new system, helping immerse visually impaired and blind Guests in the magic of Disneyland Paris.

This new system is the result of the combined work of Accessibility, Entertainment, and Walt Disney Imagineering teams, allowing Guests to enjoy the Park, including the Animagique Theater — where Mickey and the Magician show takes place — and even the brand-new Marvel Avengers Campus which has been equipped with audio description in its restaurants, attractions, and Hero Training Center.

For those wondering how this new system works, Disneyland Paris News states the following:

HOW DOES IT WORK? Disneyland Paris uses the AudioSpot mobile application and in-park installations to provide audio description information to visually impaired and blind guests about their environment such as: Audio description for attractions in Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park

Audio description and interactive audio menus in restaurants at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park

Synchronized audio description of Mickey and the Magician show at Animagique Theater This device currently offers French and English audio recordings made in Disneyland Paris studios and can share information about the surrounding environment via audio that can be automatically translated into 11 other languages – Spanish, Italian, German, Chinese, Japanese, Dutch, Portuguese, Russian, Catalan, Arabic and Danish – based on the default language in a guest’s smartphone.

The official Disneyland Paris website adds the following regarding this new accessibility system:

Make sure you bring your earphones, headphones or bone conduction headphones to enjoy the content of the application and let us guide you! Tip: We recommend you download the AudioSpot app and its contents before you arrive, for a smooth visit on the day. Make sure your battery is fully charged and have a charger ready, if needed.

It is exciting to see this system being introduced at Disneyland Paris, as it will allow so many Guests to enjoy the magic of the Parisian Park even more. This is another example of the Walt Disney Company’s efforts to become more inclusive, diverse, and accessible.

Will you or someone you know benefit from this new system? Would you like to see something similar at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments below!