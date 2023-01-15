Disney Resort Location Dismantled and Destroyed After Closure

It’s almost gone!

The Disney Parks are all filled with unforgettable experiences and are just waiting for you to visit and make memories that will last a lifetime. From incredible rides and attractions to delicious food and amazing merchandise, a trip to any of the numerous Disney Resorts will surely be a hit with anyone you bring along.

Of course, things are always changing at the Disney Parks and Resorts. From building new rides and attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to reimagining classic experiences like Splash Mountain and turning it into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney is always giving Guests things to look forward to.

Disneyland Paris specifically has been updating its Parks, giving Guests a lot of new things to get excited about. At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes have been happening at both the Walt Disney Studios Park and the Disneyland Paris Park. The Resort has been celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Walt Disney Studios recently welcomed its new version of Avengers Campus.

Unfortunately, one iconic restaurant closed at the start of this year, and construction crews have been hard at work on demolishing the building. A few photos of the decosnrtuciun process were shared online, which you can check out below:

This is THE essential photo of the day… Disney Village’s Planet Hollywood has been stripped of its cardboard signs and stars (Translated)

C'est LA photo incontournable de la journée… 😅

Le Planet Hollywood de Disney Village a été débarrassé de ses enseignes et de ses stars en carton. pic.twitter.com/ZfHEvc3hD2 — DLP Rescue Rangers (@DLPRescueRanger) January 12, 2023

[ #disneylandparis ] In view of its transformation, the #Disney Village is in turn behind the palisades. For its part, Planet Hollywood is now gradually dismantled with the removal of movie characters that were displayed and other signs. (Translated)

[#disneylandparis] En vue de sa transformation, le #Disney Village est à son tour derrière les palissades. De son côté, le Planet Hollywood est désormais petit à petit démantelé avec le retrait des personnages de ciné qui étaient affichés et autres enseignes. pic.twitter.com/lCQTCrpAaM — Disney Gazette (@DisneyGazetteFr) January 15, 2023

While sad for fans of Planet Hollywood, these closures usually are done to make way for something new and exciting.

Planet Hollywood is a legendary establishment, not just at the Disney Parks but the entire world. Planet Hollywood offers Guests a very unique dining experience as they enjoy delicious meals surrounded by various entertainment references and memorabilia.

Have you visited Disneyland Paris yet?