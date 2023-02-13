Disney Landscaping Crews Give Up on New Ride After Painstaking Construction

Walt Disney World Resort Guests will soon enter the grid on TRON / Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom! This Tomorrowland rollercoaster is hard to miss, sitting under a giant canopy next door to Space Mountain, and is one of the fastest coasters at any Disney Park worldwide!

Despite excitement among Disney Parks fans, tension is already building around TRON/ Lightcycle Run. Many Guests have already complained about issues boarding the attraction, fitting in the restraints, and even the short length of the ride. It’s also been one of Walt Disney World Resort’s longest construction projects after being unveiled at D23 Expo in 2017 and repeatedly delayed due to COVID-19.

The rollercoaster took so long to build that even nearby foliage has given up hope about it ever opening! TikToker @magicbandsandtrashcans shared a video taken during a TRON / Lightcycle Run preview when they noticed that some specially landscaped bushes were already dead:

“These plants didn’t make the four year wait,” the Guests joked. Many Disney Parks fans got a kick out of the video.

“Digitized into dust,” commented @alygraphs.

More on TRON / Lightcycle Run

Currently in Disney Cast Member previews, TRON / Lightcycle Run officially opens on April 4, 2023. The original version of the ride opened in Shanghai Disneyland at Shanghai Disney Resort in 2016.

“Speed across a world with no horizons in a high-stakes race based on the Disney sci-fi film TRON: Legacy,” reads the official Disney description of the coaster. “Lean forward into the ultimate race of survival! Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in an epic quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement.”

“Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory—so you can survive to race another day.”

Are you excited about TRON / Lightcycle Run? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!