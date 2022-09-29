Will Hurricane Ian Delay Disney World’s TRON Coaster Even More?

Walt Disney World Resort announced that TRON Lightcycle Run would come to Magic Kingdom at D23 Expo in 2017. For years, fans have watched the slow construction and testing of the rollercoaster, which slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At September’s D23 Expo, Chairman of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro finally announced that TRON Lightcycle Run will open in spring 2023. However, fans have expressed concern that the coaster’s roof is already showing damage from Central Florida weather and could receive further damage from Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida on Wednesday.

“All I know is Ian better not delay Tron!” u/RogerSherman87 joked on Reddit. Many Disney Parks fans continued the bit, like u/AllyL33:

Wind blew it away. New attraction coming for the 100th Anniversary Celebration. They are expected to breakground for it around the 75th Anniversary and hope the 25 year window will mean it’s finished on time.

Though these fans were joking, others expressed genuine concern about the new Disney Park coaster. Twitter user @unichronicles wrote:

I’m curious to see how Hurricane Ian impacts the construction of Epic Universe, High Surf and TRON. Hope they don’t get delayed too much further 🙁

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t confirmed any damage to TRON Lightcycle Run. Hurricane Ian did cause damage to Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Jurassic Park River Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort.

TRON Lightcycle Run, inspired by its counterpart at Shanghai Disneyland, will open in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom in 2023. From Disney:

Speed across a world with no horizons in a high-stakes race based on the Disney sci-fi film TRON: Legacy. LIMIT: NOT FOUND_ Lean forward into the ultimate race of survival! Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in an epic quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement. Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory—so you can survive to race another day. Scheduled to open in Spring 2023, TRON Lightcycle / Run will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.